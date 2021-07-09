Cancel
Minot, ND

Police capture pair of Minot jewel thieves

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Devil’s Lake have captured two men suspected of burglarizing a jewelry store in Minot last month. Police in Minot said someone broke into Knowles Jewelry on June 30 and made off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Police said in a news release Friday that police in Devil’s Lake captured two men suspected in the burglary following a pursuit. The release said the men possessed items taken in the jewelry store burglary.

