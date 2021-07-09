Cancel
Brown County, WI

New North gets broadband funding boost

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY – A Northeast Wisconsin economic development organization received federal funds to help ease broadband access gaps and make sure business can still get done. New North, Inc., a regional economic development non-profit working in 18 counties throughout Northeast Wisconsin including Brown County, recently received a $500,000 U.S. Economic Development Association (EDA) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant.

