New North gets broadband funding boost
BROWN COUNTY – A Northeast Wisconsin economic development organization received federal funds to help ease broadband access gaps and make sure business can still get done. New North, Inc., a regional economic development non-profit working in 18 counties throughout Northeast Wisconsin including Brown County, recently received a $500,000 U.S. Economic Development Association (EDA) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant.gopresstimes.com
