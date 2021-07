Town of Flower Mound officials expect to have a final draft of a development fee study by early August. The study looks at the town's actual costs compared with the fees it charges for everything from a new water heater permit to a single-family building permit. The town has more than 350 permit fees, according to a July 15 presentation. The study set out to perform a cost analysis, determine what revenue the town could recover and look for opportunities to streamline the fee structure, the presentation stated.