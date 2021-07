The people making want you to know that it's going to be a very different movie. Different how? Well, it certainly won't be anything like the financially successful but overall lambasted 2016 Suicide Squad. Like other recent DC films, including Birds of Prey, Shazam, and Aquaman, it will stand apart from the "DC Extended Universe" of movies, if such a thing even exists at this point. The Suicide Squad isn't even similar to James Gunn's previous big screen superhero movies, Marvel's largely beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The reasons why are plentiful and compelling, as we learned on a visit to The Suicide Squad's set in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2019, before the global pandemic, when the movie was still scheduled to premiere much earlier than its current August 2021 release date.