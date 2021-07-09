Column: Carmel Valley’s Steffen Peters prepares for fifth Olympics in equestrian

Standing at the front desk of the public pool in Wellington, Fla., just outside of West Palm Beach, Steffen Peters found himself on the verge of another Olympic milestone. The Carmel Valley resident has represented the United States in Atlanta, Beijing, London and Rio, winning team bronze twice in the equestrian specialty dressage. Peters recently spent a month in Florida with his 13-year-old bay gelding named Suppenkasper to acclimate man and horse with the hot, humid weather waiting to soak competitors in sweat at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo.