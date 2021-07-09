Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seeing double! Sofia Vergara poses with family member who could be her TWIN during vacay in Caribbean

By Stefani Munro
Posted by 
Floor8
Floor8
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Columbian beauty, Sofia Vergara, 48, - who recently reunited with the cast of Modern Family - and her husband the sexy Magic Mike actor, Joe Manganiello, 44, have been enjoying a sun-packed vacation at the exotic holiday villa "Casa Chipi Chipi" in the Caribbean and brought their family along for the visit. The 48-year-old stunner has been keeping her 22.2 million Instagram followers up to date with their vacay activities through several Instagram posts, but one of her recent snaps caught fans eyes in particular after they thought they were "seeing double," after she posed with a family member that could be her twin!

www.floor8.com

Comments / 1

Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Sofia Vergara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Modern Family#Actor#Columbian#Instagram A#Sofiavergara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Sofia Vergara’s husband Joe Manganiello?

SOFIA Vergara is married to US actor Joe Manganiello with the glamorous couple living in a huge mansion above Beverly Hills. The couple met in 2014 and got engaged on Christmas Day that year. Who is Joe Manganiello?. Manganiello, 44, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Susan and Charles Manganiello.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Vandal causes 100k damage to Sofia Vergara's home

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's home has been vandalised by a man who claimed to be the actress' son. Police were called in the early hours of Monday (05.07.21) morning to Los Angeles property currently being renovated for the couple to find the newly-completed paint job had been ruined by a guy who was still present at the address.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Trades Her Jeans & Tank Top for Cigarette Pants & a Bustier on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara made a quick transformation from casual-chic to wow-worthy glam for “America’s Got Talent” this week. The actress showed off her on-set change for last night’s episode, swapping out her tank top and light-wash Walmart jeans for a strapless bustier top and tailored cigarette pants. For both looks, Vergara of course had on two bold pairs of platform sandals set atop lifted block heels.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Gets Tropical in Pineapple Pants, a Ruffled Bandeau & See-Through Wedges

Sofia Vergara is back at her favorite place and she packed her tropical style with her. The “Modern Family” star returned to her second home, which she calls Casa Chipi Chipi, this week alongside her husband Joe Manganiello and members of their family. Last night, Vergara joined her sister and a few other guests for a chic beachside outing. For the occasion, the actress stayed on theme in a strapless ruffled bandeau top matched to pineapple-adorned pants and wedge mules with see-through straps.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Joe Manganiello shares romantic pics with wife Sofia Vergara for her birthday

Sofia Vergara got the sweetest birthday message from her husband, Joe Manganiello, this weekend!. The former “Modern Family” star turned 49 on Saturday, and Manganiello celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor shared a carousel of images of Vergara during their travels, including a few selfies of the couple together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s home vandalized while under construction: report

A home belonging to actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello was reportedly the scene of significant damage after a vandal wreaked havoc. A man, who has not been identified, contended Vergara is his mother and spray painted messages such as his social media handle onto the Southern California home, TMZ reported. He was still there when police arrived at the house early Monday, which has been ...
Petstalentrecap.com

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday Alongside Dog, Bubbles

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara had her 49th birthday over the weekend. The actress celebrated her special day on vacation with family and friends. And she wasn’t the only birthday girl. Vergara’s dog Bubbles also celebrated a birthday this weekend, and she got a cake to mark the occasion....
CelebritiesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Sofía Vergara’s Inflatable Beach Chair Is a Vacation Game Changer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. “Modern Family” actress Sofía Vergara and her entire extended family went on a tropical vacation to celebrate her 49th birthday on July 10. Vergara posted several pics during their stay, including one in which she posed in front of an inflatable beach chair. And … did anyone else just have a brain blast?
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Poses in a Floral Dress & Sandals Alongside Her Dad at 'F9' Premiere

Bow Wow's only daughter and lookalike Shai stunned in a floral-designed free gown and sandals as she posed alongside her dad at a movie premiere. Rap star and actor Bow Wow is famous for fulfilling his daddy responsibilities with his firstborn. The entertainer who has two kids works out a schedule to include his only daughter Shai and goes further to dote on her online.
Beauty & Fashionnewsbrig.com

Sofia Vergara Birthday Special: Bombshell’s Red Carpet Looks That Are Sexy and Stylish (View Pics)

Hollywood’s Sofia Vergara is a fashion force to reckon with. She exactly knows what suits her and that’s why she’s always been a fantastic style maverick. Known for her popular stint on the hit TV show, Modern Family, the seductress has never ever failed to nail in the style department and so she can clearly be termed as a fashion connoisseur. There’s a unique flavour to her style picks, as they are pretty and also become an instant trend. Her style shenanigans should be bookmarked if you are fresh in the fashion scene and wanna learn ‘how to slay’. Sofia Vergara Tops 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Actresses; Angelina Jolie Second.

Comments / 1

Community Policy