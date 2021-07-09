Cancel
Woodstock, GA

Woodstock City Council to consider party bike ordinance

By Staff reports
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodstock City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on regulations for party bikes within city limits. Woodstock city code already allows for party bikes, usually a multi-passenger vehicle where passengers pedal the bike while a driver steers the vehicle, and other similar vehicles in the city. However, this set of proposed amendments would put regulations on how businesses that run the bikes, typically used for tours of an area, would be allowed to operate.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

