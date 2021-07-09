Woodstock City Council to consider party bike ordinance
The Woodstock City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on regulations for party bikes within city limits. Woodstock city code already allows for party bikes, usually a multi-passenger vehicle where passengers pedal the bike while a driver steers the vehicle, and other similar vehicles in the city. However, this set of proposed amendments would put regulations on how businesses that run the bikes, typically used for tours of an area, would be allowed to operate.
