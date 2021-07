In recent years, one of the characters who have most criticized WWE and its entire system of creating storylines, segments and matches on its rings has been the well-known Vince Russo, former head booker of WCW and WWE, who for years has worked in the backstage around the world, creating both huge storylines and truly questionable segments and angles, which in the last period has truly become one of the thorns in the side of the greatest McMahon company ever.