The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas, or otherwise disposed of, the following criminal cases:. Brian Wayne Ray, 21, has negotiated a plea of guilty to a charge of one count of possession with purpose to deliver less than two grams of a counterfeit Schedule I/II controlled substance, a Class C felony. In return, prosecutors did not proceed against him on other charges. He was sentenced to 36 months (less 61 days credit for time served) in the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), plus 60 months suspended imposition of sentence. He was also ordered to pay $565 in costs and fees. If his suspension is vacated, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years (less 61 days) in the ADC, fined up to $19,000 or both.