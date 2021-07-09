Zach LaVine Expects Extension Negotiations to “Play Out the Right Way,” But Timing Is Everything

Zach LaVine just put up one of the most efficient scoring seasons by a guard of all time. His season went under the radar due to the Chicago Bulls’ inability to win, but his season should be talked about and acknowledged way more. Only one guard ever has matched LaVine’s points per game and true shooting percentage in a season. That person is Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter to ever touch a basketball, who has done it twice. Until the Vucevic trade, LaVine was doing all this with little offensive help around him. Teams were specifically game-planning for him and he still went out and shot at historic rates. He is a rising superstar and it should be known to the league by now.