Zach LaVine Expects Extension Negotiations to “Play Out the Right Way,” But Timing Is Everything
Looming over every single move the Chicago Bulls have made (and will continue to make) is Zach LaVine’s contract and current lack of extension. The 26-year-old has one foot into his prime after earning his first All-Star nod last season. However, the upcoming 2021-22 season will be his last on a remarkably valuable contract that currently pays him just $19.5 million per year. With that being the case, the Bulls front office is able to open up extension talks this summer, and LaVine told reporters on Friday afternoon that those conversations will start soon.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0