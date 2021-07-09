Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida's Gervon Dexter becomes first SEC D-lineman to sign endorsement deal

Star-Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s Gervon Dexter is the latest collegiate athlete to cash in on name, image and likeness, becoming the first SEC defensive lineman to sign a sponsorship deal. Dexter announced a partnership Thursday with College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. The company received national recognition July 1 when it became the first business to sponsor a college player, signing Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to an endorsement deal reportedly worth $20,000.

www.ocala.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Florida Gators#College Athletes#American Football#Sec#Down Sports#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy