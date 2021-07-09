Examining DTE Energy's response to the recent storms

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're focusing on the recent storm damage and the massive number of power outages that ensued.

We're being joined by DTE Energy's Senior Vice President of Distribution Operations Heather Rivard to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Between Tuesday's storms and Wednesday's storms, we had over 200,000 customers without power and I'm glad to report that, as we sit here today, about 15,000 of those customers remain out, so we have been able to restore the majority of customers," Rivard says. "We did have some additional weather go through yesterday that caused a few more outages, so we have about 30,000 customers without power right now that we're working on restoring."