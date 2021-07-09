Cancel
Texas State

Texas man arrested for armed robbery of Rayne gas station customer

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
A Texas man has been arrested, accused of robbing a person after flashing a weapon at a local gas station.

Rayne Police say that on Friday, July 9, at 7:47 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a local business regarding a robbery in progress.

Officers say a customer was pumping fuel when approached by a man, later identified as 43-year-old William Craig Albert of Houston, TX,.

Police say Albert asked for $5 but the customer told Albert he did not carry cash. Albert then allegedly lifted his shirt to show a pistol. Albert was quoted as saying, "you sure you don't have $5?"

In response, officers say the customer gave Albert cash.

Albert allegedly fled in his vehicle when officers arrived, police say. Officers pursued him to Scott where he surrendered without additional incident.

An airsoft replica Smith and Wesson pistol was located. Albert is alleged to have thrown that pistol from the vehicle during the pursuit.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on first-degree robbery and aggravated flight from an officer with a bond of $65,000.
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

