‘Go start your own MMA league’ - Dana White says critics don’t know jack about fighter pay

Former UFC middleweight title contender and current analyst Chael Sonnen defended the UFC and its president Dana White over fighter pay. Fighter pay is a hot topic in the world of MMA today, as many fighters are looking for a bigger piece of the pie with the sport growing, and particularly with YouTubers such as Jake Paul showing how much money there really is out there. Paul has become a champion for fighter pay and was among those who donated to UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe, which once again highlighted some of the issues with the UFC fighter pay.