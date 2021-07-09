Cancel
‘Go start your own MMA league’ - Dana White says critics don’t know jack about fighter pay

By Zane Simon
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has reignited one of MMA’s long running debates, and one of the principal points of fan and media criticism of the UFC: fighter pay. At various points, fighters themselves have brought the discussion to the forefront. Former UFC vet Leslie Smith was notably active in looking to organize the UFC roster during her 3-year run with the promotion. And Georges St-Pierre spearheaded a very short lived effort with the Mixed Martial Arts Atheltes Association, working alongside former Bellator CEO Bjorn Rebney.

