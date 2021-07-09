Palm Beach County plans to ratchet up inspections for older high-rises, Surfside announces reviews for all buildings east of Collins

Nothing says summer like a good old clambake. Cod & Capers in North Palm Beach offers them through its catering arm, either fully cooked or delivered in raw ingredients that the customer can prepare at home. According to manager Jessica Zabel, the composition of the clambake depends on where the clientele is from. “People from the Northeast tend to prefer lobster,” she says, “while we get a lot of requests from Southern states for a Low Country shrimp boil.” The Seafood Bake for two pictured here (it’s offered on special for certain occasions like Valentine’s Day) includes lobster tail, mussels, clams, Key West pink shrimp, potatoes, and corn, accompanied by Old Bay butter. If you want sausage added to the mix, be prepared to wait as it has to be special-ordered.