Politics

Palm Beach County plans to ratchet up inspections for older high-rises, Surfside announces reviews for all buildings east of Collins

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith increased attention on older buildings in need of repairs, cities and counties throughout South Florida are looking to tighten inspections following the deadly Surfside condo collapse. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett this week announced in a letter to building owners, managers and residents that all buildings east of Collins Avenue...

Ron Desantis
#Surfside#Riviera Beach#High Rise#County Commission#Kce Engineering#Pentagon#The Condo Association#The Palm Beach Post
