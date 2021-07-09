Pritzker signs dozens of bills into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, July 9, 2021 signed dozens of new f House and Senate bills into law. Requires schools, public universities, and community colleges to allow students to modify their athletic or team uniform in accordance with their religious or cultural preferences without prior approval from institutions governing board. The bill specifies changes must not pose a safety hazard to the student or other players, and the student is responsible for all costs associated with the modification of the uniform.