San Francisco, CA

How this bathroom renovation startup used Instagram to score Jessica Alba as an investor

By Brian Rinker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Alba was in the market to remodel some bathrooms in her home when she came across the San Francisco bathroom renovation startup Made Renovation on Instagram. The company bills itself as making bathroom renovation as easy as getting an Uber. Intrigued, Alba, a Golden Globe nominee, entrepreneur and angel investor, sent a direct message to the startup's co-founders on Instagram.

