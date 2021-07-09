Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Her Secret to a Red Carpet-Ready Lip at Cannes
A head-to-toe custom Gucci fantasy is Jodie Turner-Smith’s Cannes reality. In the south of France, the star of Kogonada’s science fiction drama After Yang prepped for last night’s screening with an attitude that matched the fashion house’s no-rules-all-fun visual language. “I’ve always loved being creative with makeup,” Turner-Smith tells Vogue. “And being at Cannes is the perfect time to be playful.”www.vogue.com
Comments / 0