Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Her Secret to a Red Carpet-Ready Lip at Cannes

By Arden Fanning Andrew s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A head-to-toe custom Gucci fantasy is Jodie Turner-Smith’s Cannes reality. In the south of France, the star of Kogonada’s science fiction drama After Yang prepped for last night’s screening with an attitude that matched the fashion house’s no-rules-all-fun visual language. “I’ve always loved being creative with makeup,” Turner-Smith tells Vogue. “And being at Cannes is the perfect time to be playful.”

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Fashion House#Red Carpet#Brit#Rouge De Beaut#Marguerite Jade Rouge#Beryls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jodie Turner-Smith allegedly has jewellery stolen from hotel

Jodie Turner-Smith has allegedly had her jewellery stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, France. The 34-year-old actress was in Cannes promoting her new movie 'After Yang', and filed a police report on Sunday (11.07.21) after an alleged theft from her hotel room on Friday (09.07.21) night. According to Variety,...
Moviesthechronicle-news.com

Jodie Turner-Smith urges more diversity in the film industry

Jodie Turner-Smith has called for more roles to be given to women and ethnic minorities in the film industry. The 'Queen & Slim' has expressed a desire to use her stardom to help those who aren't given opportunities the chance to succeed in the world of film. Speaking at the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

CANNES, France, July 6 (Reuters) - Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s biggest film festival is marking its...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed Of Nearly $15,000 Worth Of Jewelry In Cannes

The actress, who attended Cannes for the first time for the premiere of her film After Yang, was eating breakfast when burglars robbed her Marriott hotel room, stealing jewelry worth over €10,000 (about $15,000), as well as her mother's wedding ring, per Variety. Turner-Smith, who was in town with her...
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After a year of respite, the Cannes Film Festival and its requisite parade of beauty looks are here to remind onlookers all over the world that sumptuous style is back. With a backdrop as opulent as the French Riviera, both sartorial and above-neck choices must do their best to match the given glamour—what better occasion to go all out?
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Florence Pugh Steps Into Marvel Stardom With Hot Pink Eye Shadow and Matching Hair

Black Widow is set to be Scarlett Johansson’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also introduces her de facto replacement: Florence Pugh. There’s already buzz that Pugh may shape up to be one of the major faces of the next phases of everyone’s favorite superhero soap opera franchise, and she showed up to the film’s British premiere today in appropriately comic book-hued hair and makeup.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in Versace Dress and 5-Inch Heels on 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards in her latest red carpet look. The Oscar-nominated actress and the host of the evening stunned in a dazzling Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless number featured sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling pair of drop earrings and several rings.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Marion Cotillard Does Beach-Chic in a Flowing Cutout Dress, Floppy Hat & Silver Sandals in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Marion Cotillard is continuing to make the 2021 Cannes Film Festival her personal runway. This afternoon, the “Annette” actress donned a sleek ensemble that’s utterly perfect for a beach trip on the French coastline.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Kicks Off the Cannes Glamour in a Dress With a Heck of a Train

After attending a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris, Bella Hadid made an appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, which began with the annual opening ceremony and a screening of the film Annette. While soaking up all the glamour we've been missing feels refreshing and new, Bella's dramatic dress — complete with a black tulle neckline and matching train that swept the floor behind her — is actually vintage. The Jean Paul Gaultier piece pulled from the archives comes from the label's 2002 Couture collection and Bella styled it with black, pointed-toe pumps and diamond teardrop earrings to match her rings. Ahead, see the stylish moment from all angles, and prepare for plenty more memorable looks where that came from. Not going to lie: we still dream about the supermodel's silk Alexandre Vauthier gown from 2016 merely five years later, and Bella's still just as experimental with her outfit choices.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

See the 1997 Cerruti Collection From Which Kate Moss Pulled This Rule-Breaking Cannes Red Carpet Look

The year 1997 was a good one for Americans in Paris. Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors were hired to design for Louis Vuitton and Celine, respectively, and Narciso Rodriguez was installed at Cerruti. All three brought fresh eyes, and a certain pragmatism, to French luxury, which just then was getting a rethink, as the industry was being organized into streamlined conglomerates.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

The French Dispatch Red Carpet Put Every 2021 Vibe on Display

Getting dressed has never been more filled with possibility. We are all still regaining our muscle memory—remembering which pants goes with which shirt, etcetera—or maybe just revamping a wardrobe overrun by sweatpants. Luckily, two Cannes red carpet events for the upcoming Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch offer templates for every type of guy (and Tilda Swinton) worth aspiring to in 2021. Both the premiere and screening trotted out A-listers like mannequins to graze from in the attempt to perfect your own personal style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Candice Swanepoel Gets All Dolled Up in a Glittering Catsuit & Platforms at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Candice Swanepoel brought dramatic glamour to the opening ceremony of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France today. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted leaving her hotel in bold fashion this evening ahead of the red carpet event. Her ensemble highlighted a plunging custom Etro catsuit complete with a semi-sheer fabric, glittering embellishments and fringed sleeves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy