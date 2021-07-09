Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ; LOTZW) securities between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The CarLotz class action lawsuit was commenced on July 8, 2021 and charges CarLotz and certain of CarLotz's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The CarLotz class action lawsuit, Erdman v. CarLotz, Inc., No. 21-cv-05906, was filed in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the CarLotz class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the CarLotz class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 7, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On or about January 21, 2021, CarLotz became a public entity via merger with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") or blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The CarLotz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (ii) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit ("GPU") would be negatively impacted; (iii) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, CarLotz was offering aggressive pricing; (iv) consequently, CarLotz's GPU forecast was likely inflated; (v) that CarLotz's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to CarLotz due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (vi) as such, defendants' positive statements about CarLotz's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 15, 2021, CarLotz announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. During a related conference call, CarLotz stated that gross profit and GPU "were softer than . . . expected" due to "the surge in inventory during the quarter and the resulting lower retail unit profitability." CarLotz also reported that the additional inventory "created a logjam that resulted in slower processing and higher days to sell." On this news, CarLotz's stock price fell more than 8%.

Then, on May 10, 2021, CarLotz announced its first quarter 2021 financial results revealing that GPU fell below expectations. In particular, CarLotz had expected retail GPU between $1,300 and $1,500, but reported $1,182. On this news, CarLotz's stock price fell by more than 14%.

Finally, on May 26, 2021, CarLotz announced an update to its profit-sharing sourcing partner arrangement. Specifically, CarLotz revealed that its "profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner informed the Company that, in light of current wholesale market conditions, it has paused consignments to the Company." Moreover, this partner "accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced" during first quarter 2021 and "less than 50% of the cars sold and approximately 25% of cars sourced" during second quarter 2021 to date. On this news, CarLotz's stock price fell an additional 13%, further damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased CarLotz securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CarLotz class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the CarLotz class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the CarLotz class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the CarLotz class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005470/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
845
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Sec#Investors#Cars#Lotzw#Carlotz Inc#Capital Stock Exchange#Gpu#The Spac Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

STABLE ROAD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Stable Road Acquisition Corp. On Behalf Of Stable Road Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) on behalf of Stable Road stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stable Road has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

JRVR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) ("James River") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired James River common stock between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 20, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (PRVB) - Get Report securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG)

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 31, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DEAC") (DKNG) - Get Report securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (ORPH) - Get Report (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Orphazyme investors have until September 7, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Reliant Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July,16,2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. ("Reliant" or the "Company") (RBNC) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by United Community Banks, Inc. ("United") (UCBI) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United stock for each Reliant share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $30.30 based upon United's July 15, 2021 closing price of $30.79. The transaction is valued at approximately $517 million.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

RLX INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit RLX Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADS") of RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) from January 19, 2021 through June 9, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important August 9 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ACRX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) - Get Report between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 9, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased AcelRx securities...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ContextLogic Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) securities between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or ContextLogic common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on December 16, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"). Investors have until July 16, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 360 DigiTech, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report securities from April 30, 2020 through July 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Certain Officers - RKT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-11618, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") against Rocket and certain of the Company's senior officers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (UI) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ui.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, ONDS, MCF, XEC, UFS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LOTZ BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - LOTZ, LOTZW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ, LOTZW) between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against ContextLogic Inc. - WISH

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 16, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ContextLogic Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 16, 2020 through May 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's December 2020 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy