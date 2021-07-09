Meridian police investigate shooting death

Meridian police are investigating a Friday afternoon fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on the 2200 block of 19th Ave., police said. A male victim was found shot and died after being taken to a local hospital, police said. Police have not identified a suspect, the victim, or a motive in the shooting.

People with any information in the case are asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.