Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Micro-irrigation keeps plants happy during warm summer

Meridian Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen summer temperatures soar, remember that irrigation is required for optimum plant growth and proper maintenance of Mississippi gardens and landscapes. Knowing when and how much to water plants is one skill all gardeners need to master. Too much water encourages root rot problems; too little water leaves plants wilted and lifeless. Without adequate water, plants are stunted and underperforming, and can even die. In vegetable gardens, you can dramatically reduce yields with improper watering.

www.meridianstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Vegetable Garden#Drip Irrigation#Extension#Southern Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

The 12 Perennial Flowers That Live the Longest

This week, Lisa Watters-Lain Arizona’s Garden Gal of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ discusses which flowers have the longest lifespan, which perennial flowers bloom all summer, and the best perennial flowers for Prescott. It’s frustrating to design a new flowerbed around your favorite perennial flowers, like delphiniums, Shasta daisies,...
Gardeningroyalexaminer.com

Keep these invasive plants out of your garden

It’s pretty, it would look great in your garden, and since your local garden center carries it, there’s no way it’s a destructive invasive species, right?. Not necessarily. According to Epic Gardening, while garden centers are most knowledgeable about the plants that they sell and most don’t carry invasive species, destructive plants slip through the cracks all the time, and can wind up in your garden.
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
GardeningToledo Blade

Poison hemlock: The plant that keeps popping up

Have you ever had a horticulture experience where someone pointed out a plant to you, something that you weren’t familiar with, and then you began to notice it everywhere?. The plant that was new to you was just not on your radar and went unnoticed no matter how obvious it actually was. At the same time, its numbers can increase and populations can expand, resulting in your seeing it more and more.
GardeningTree Hugger

15 Best Plants for Flower Beds

Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
Gardeninglushome.com

Gorgeous Climbing Plants, Outdoor Home Decorating with Flowering Vines

Flowering vines give an old-time fairy-tale look to homes and gardens. Spectacular flowering plants, climbers, and creepers are versatile, practical, and beautiful landscaping ideas. Flowering vines can stay close to the ground working as ground covers, or climb on decorating trellises, arbors, and fences. Flowering climbers are fantastic garden decorations and eye-catching accents that can amplify the appeal of walkways and entrance door designs.
AnimalsInland Valley Daily Bulletin

How to rid your plants of these garden pests while keeping monarch caterpillars safe

“I planted a milkweed plant a few weeks back. It’s growing well but it has developed an infestation of small creatures, maybe one-sixteenth of an inch long, who also leave a shiny reflective spotty surface to the leaves. What treatment would you recommend to get rid of them that at the same time will not prove harmful to monarch caterpillars which hopefully will come in mass in the future?” — Richie Locasso, Hemet.
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Darrell Blackwelder: Tips for plant irrigation

Even with rain showers, irrigation is a way of life for those that want to keep bedding plants, lawns and vegetables alive. The ideal time to irrigate is in the early morning to avoid evaporation during the heat of the day. Avoid irrigating late in the afternoon or at night. Even though late evening and night irrigation provides cooler temperatures, it also the perfect environment for the development of foliar diseases. Use a rain gauge to measure the amount used if you use overhead irrigation to determine if you’re applying a sufficient amount of water. Shallow irrigation may cause more damage by creating shallow root systems. Check the soil often to make sure plants are receiving an adequate water supply. If you have a drip system, place a small plastic cup beneath the hose to measure the amounts from the emitters.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ask the master gardener

Question: What might be the cause of shrubs dying in a bed established several years ago?. Answer: The shrubs were purchased and the bed established by a professional landscaper. That source – and that professional knowledge – sustained plant growth for two decades in this bed. Although damage to trees and shrubs may come from one’s own hands, that does not appear to be the problem here. [Publication #3174 from MSU Extension is a guide to abiotic damage that humans may inadvertently create in woody plants.]
GardeningTimes-Argus

In the Garden: Time to prune trees and shrubs

By now your rhododendrons, lilacs and other spring bloomers have bloomed, and are ready to prune. By pruning now, you will not damage buds that will form later this summer and bloom next spring. This is also a good time to prune evergreens like pines and hemlocks if you are trying to control their size.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Sandy Casariego

5 Plants to repel heat in summer

PHOENIX, AZ —Summer and monsoon season is the time when the weather becomes super dry and hot. To reduce the heat around your house, Phoenix Water shares five plants that you can put in your garden to reduce the heat. The list is contributed by Phoenix Water's partner Water-Use It Wisely.
Stillwater, OKoklahoman.com

Deadheading flowers helps keep plants vigorous

STILLWATER — A flowering bush or plant in full bloom looks beautiful in the landscape, but when the flowers begin to fade and wither, they should be removed to help other blooms take their place, said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist. “This process is called deadheading and...
Home & Gardenspectrumlocalnews.com

Tips on how to keep your home cooler during the heat of summer

​We've been feeling the summer heat and humidity. It is just a fact of life for many folks this time of year. Many air conditioning units are running hard and the sticker shock of the power bill can give one heart palpitations. There are some things we can do to help keep our home cool, lower the power bill and survive the heat and humidity.
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Agriplex plants seeds for busy summer

With summer in full swing, the North Alabama Agriplex is stretching its legs in the great outdoors with a busy July lineup of events for both children and adults — though there’s still plenty of learning fun on tap in the air-conditioned inside, too. Fall registration for the Agriplex’s slate...
Gardeningthespruce.com

4 Plants Even Influencers Struggle to Keep Alive

A common misconception about plant influencers is that they know everything about keeping plants alive. Just because they post pretty pictures of their plants, it doesn’t mean there aren’t some struggling behind the scenes. After all, even for plants, Instagram is still largely a highlight reel. Some plants are absolutely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy