MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs Celebrates 10th Anniversary

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DURANGO, Colo., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs, a leading national provider of business licensing, permitting, tax collection and short-term rental compliance software, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month. The major milestone comes at an exciting time for the company as it continues to deploy solutions into new markets across the country, receiving accolades for both its software and the team behind it.

Founder and CEO Erin Neer said this marks a very special time for the company. "To see how far we've come in the last 10 years, knowing everything that goes on behind the scenes to ensure we're delivering the best possible solutions to our clients," she explained. "It really is a testament to the strength of the team."

Headquartered in the scenic mountain town of Durango, CO, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs was launched in 2011 to help automate and streamline business revenue collection. Since its first partnership with a small town in Colorado, the company has expanded to states, counties and jurisdictions nationwide, serving communities as far west as Hawaii County, HI and as far east as Hudson, NY.

The last two years in particular have seen substantial growth for the company including recent partnerships with Boone County, KY; Huntington Beach, CA; and Washington, D.C. Since 2020, the company has gained more than 70 new clients. In response to the continued growth and expansion, MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs has more than doubled the size of its team since 2019, and remains committed to providing unmatched, personalized support to clients.

In addition to new partnerships, the company has already received two awards this year. The APEX award for 2021 Project of the Year was awarded to MUNIRevs for developing the Sales and Use Tax System (SUTS) in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Revenue. In April, Neer was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Durango Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm so proud of the company, our products, and most of all, our employees," Neer shared. "I'm grateful we've been given this opportunity to continue providing more jobs and helping more communities. It really is a time of celebration for us."

MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs provides automated tax collection and short-term rental compliance software to jurisdictions nationwide. For more information about the award-winning solutions, visit lodgingrevs.com (short-term rental solutions) or munirevs.com (tax collection).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/munirevs--lodgingrevs-celebrates-10th-anniversary-301328944.html

SOURCE MUNIRevs

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
