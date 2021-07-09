Cancel
SEGA Spotlights the Updates in SONIC COLORS: ULTIMATE in New Trailer

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA is releasing Sonic Colors: Ultimate this year, and they recently released a new trailer showing off all of the updates that fans can expect to see. The game will feature 60 frames-per-second gameplay, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics with support for up to 4K resolutions, and much more. There’s even a new Rival Rush game mode and ways to customize Sonic. Fans enjoyed Sonic Colors when it launched on the Wii back in 2010, and now, more fans will be able to enjoy the revamped version of the game on September 7 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One with digital and physical releases or a digital-only release on PC via Epic Games Store. Here’s a quick look at the highlights from the new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate:

