Mississippi State

Mississippi among new additions to African American Civil Rights Network

By Submitted
Meridian Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – National parks, historic homes, websites, songs, oral histories and more can be discovered on the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network, which welcomed 10 new resources this week. The network makes connections across public and private organizations to honor and preserve the people and stories of the civil rights movement and educate the public about its diverse and complex stories.

