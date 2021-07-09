Cancel
FutureFuel To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 9, 2021

CLAYTON, Mo., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (FF) - Get Report ("FutureFuel"), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals") as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #

COMPANY CONTACT:FutureFuel Corp.Tom McKinlay(314)854-8352www.futurefuelcorporation.com

