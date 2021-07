CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Each week, Virginia Film Festival Director Jody Kielbasa shares his thoughts on a film or show. This week, he talks about an upcoming collaborative event between The Paramount Theater and The Virginia Film Festival, a screening of the film "When My Time Comes" and a discussion with the film's director Joe Fab, executive producer Diane Naughton, and subject Diane Rehm, moderated by Roberta Oster.