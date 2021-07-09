Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hyzon Motors Signs Australian Subsidiary Of Korea Zinc, World's Largest Zinc Producer, As The Second Customer For Its Ultra-heavy-duty 154-ton Class Hydrogen Truck

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. announced today the signing of a Heads of Agreement targeting delivery of five hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of the world's largest zinc, lead and silver producer, Korea Zinc Ltd.

Hyzon, a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to deliver five 154-ton hydrogen trucks to be used in road train configurations to Ark Energy for use by sister company Townsville Logistics. By replacing their diesel equivalents, these trucks are expected to reduce C02 emissions by over 1,400 tons per year.

This is the second announced interest in Hyzon's 154-ton class ultra-heavy-duty trucks, received within weeks of the first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a European customer. As the world's first and the only ultra-heavy-duty hydrogen truck, the Hyzon 154-ton class hydrogen truck is winning market momentum.

"When we scoured the world for fuel cell trucks, we found that Hyzon Motors was the only hydrogen mobility company that could manufacture fuel cells stacks with a sufficient power density to meet our requirements including the ultra-heavy payload and built to Australian Design Rules," said Ark Energy CEO Daniel Kim. "In addition, Hyzon Motors was the only OEM that was interested in supplying the Australian market in the next 18 months."

The trucks are expected to be fueled by Ark Energy's own hydrogen refilling station, with hydrogen produced through a solar farm and electrolyzer. By generating hydrogen from a renewable energy source, Hyzon and Ark Energy aim to create a green solution for both supply and utilization, enabling the first refinery to produce green zinc.

As part of this commitment, Ark Energy has also joined the Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance as a founding member. The alliance, a consortium of companies that operate along all points of the hydrogen value chain, aligns experience and expertise to accelerate the transition to a zero-emissions reality.

"Through Ark Energy, Korea Zinc leads this notoriously hard-to-abate sector - demonstrating that decarbonization can happen now," said Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. "This initial order and Ark Energy's hydrogen hub lays the foundation for an emissions-free future."

About Hyzon Motors Inc. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About Ark Energy CorporationArk Energy Corporation Pty Ltd is an Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc Company Ltd, which is the largest zinc, lead and silver producer in the world. Ark Energy's mandate is to decarbonize the energy supply of the Korea Zinc group starting with the Sun Metals zinc refinery in Townsville as it aims to become the first refinery in the world to produce green zinc. Ark Energy will leverage and expand on the group's existing investments across the hydrogen value chain to become the safest and most competitive producer of green hydrogen in the world as well as an extreme user and demand creator of hydrogen.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation's ("DCRB") proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward -looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Exhibit 99.3 of DCRB's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Feb. 9, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

Important Information for Investors and StockholdersIn connection with the proposed business combination, DCRB filed a proxy statement and other relevant documents with the SEC. Stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the SolicitationDCRB, Hyzon and their directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from DCRB's stockholders in respect of the proposed business combination and the other matters set forth in the proxy statement. Information regarding DCRB's directors and executive officers is available in DCRB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended Dec. 31, 2020, and under the heading "Information About DCRB" in DCRB's definitive proxy statement related to the proposed business combination filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination.

Media contacts

Hyzon Motors ' contacts For U.S., Europe and Asia media: Caroline Curran Hill+Knowlton Strategies +1 256-653-5811 caroline.curran@hkstrategies.com

For Australasian media: Fraser Beattie Cannings Purple +61 421 505 557 fbeattie@canningspurple.com.au

For investors: Caldwell Bailey ICR, Inc. HyzonMotorsIR@icrinc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzon-motors-signs-australian-subsidiary-of-korea-zinc-worlds-largest-zinc-producer-as-the-second-customer-for-its-ultra-heavy-duty-154-ton-class-hydrogen-truck-301328962.html

SOURCE HYZON Motors

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
845
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Hydrogen Fuel#Hyzon Motors Inc#Australian#Korea Zinc Ltd#Townsville Logistics#European#Oem#Ark Energy#Korea Zinc Company Ltd#Sun Metals#Statementsthis#Dcrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
atlantanews.net

Global Railway Wiring Harness Market (2021-2026)

According to the new market research report "Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System, Infotainment), Material, Train (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, HRS), Component (Wire, Connector), Voltage (High, Low), Cable, Wire length, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Railway Wiring Harness Market, by value, was USD 1.5 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026.
Businessam-online.com

EV leasing platform WeVee announces £5m seed funding

Electric vehicle (EV) leasing platform WeVee is now valued at $14 million (£10.1m) after its latest investment injection. The investment is set to help support the global expansion of the eMobility platform and marketplace allowing it to broaden its service lines. The EV price comparison and leasing platform, which launched...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PrimeKey, Gold Standard For Digital Security In Electric Vehicles, Sponsors Hansen Motorsport

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeKey, a leading open-source identity and digital signing solutions company, today announced it will sponsor Hansen Motorsport during the 2021 rallycross season, advancing visibility and its leadership in public key identity (PKI) technology for electric vehicles (EVs). PKI technology enables automotive manufacturers to establish trusted signature, encryption, and identity between a driver and a car's systems. PrimeKey's PKI technology is currently installed on over 900,000 EVs today; five of the top EV-only manufacturers in the world deploy PrimeKey solutions to protect their cars.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Element Fleet Partners With Qmerit To Simplify The Transition To Electric Vehicles Through New Charging Solutions

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element"), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced a home charging agreement with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest network of EV charger installers in North America. Through its Charging@Home solution, Qmerit will provide Element clients with seamless end-to-end installations and support of EV chargers at individual [and multi-family] residences.
Industryjust-auto.com

LG flashes the cash to expand battery component manufacturing

The lithium-ion battery business is expanding at breakneck speed thanks to the rapid growth of electric vehicles and other applications such as grid-level energy storage. As a result, battery manufacturers are in a fierce race to secure market share as automakers commit to multi-billion-dollar deals to supply cells to their upcoming EVs.
Investor's Business Daily

EV Charging Stock Jumps On Expanded GM Alliance

General Motors (GM) announced an expansion of its new EV charging service to include commercial vehicles and named EV charging network EVgo (EVGO) a preferred partner for fleets. EVgo stock popped. GM and BrightDrop, its new commercial fleet business, said the new service will make it easier for fleet customers...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Volkswagen orders four LNG-fuelled car carriers

The vessels use a technology that practically eliminates methane slip. German automaker Volkswagen has ordered four more LNG-fuelled car carriers, the company said on July 14, noting that they would be built in China. Volkswagen already has two car carriers that can run on LNG in service, it said, noting...
Industrykitco.com

Indian mining giant Vedanta boosts quarterly zinc production

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that its integrated metal production in India was 236,000 tonnes for Q2 2021, up 17%...
Economynaturalgasworld.com

Hydrogen-focused Hyzon Motors sees orders improve

The US-based company said business was improving thanks in large part to developments in Europe and Australia. US-based hydrogen fuel-cell provider Hyzon Motors said July 13 that its orders are up more than 50% from end-of-April levels. Hyzon reported that orders and non-binding memoranda of understanding (MOU) were around $85mn,...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors delivers first hydrogen-powered vehicle to support multinational dairy company’s operations, transition fleet to zero-emissions

Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced today that it has delivered its first 55-ton milk truck to Transport Groep Noord, a carrier providing transport for multinational dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. The 55-ton vehicle supplied by Hyzon, a HyMax 450 Puller...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Australian broker SelfWealth to add crypto assets for its customers

• SelfWealth will trade with Bitcoin at the end of the year. • The crypto assets purchase can be completed on a single platform. The Australian company, SelfWealth, announced that it would include new crypto assets in its collection by the end of the year. All this happens while cryptocurrencies are accepted worldwide as a means of payment and investment.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors deepens strategic hydrogen mobility partnership with TotalEnergies SE

Hyzon Motors Inc. announced today it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) through its Marketing & Services division. The MoU reinforces the two companies’ shared commitment to evaluate and develop hydrogen refueling and vehicle supply solutions for long-haul transport to customers across Europe. Hyzon and...
BusinessShareCast

President Energy subsidiary acquires 75pc of hydrogen company

The AIM-traded firm said Atome had acquired a 75% interest in a northern Europe-based green hydrogen and ammonia company, for nominal share value. It said the acquisition reflected Atome's strategic desire of being a player in the European market for the supply of green hydrogen and ammonia, adding that while the acquired company had no tangible assets at present, it had an “experienced” local management with a “reputable” chief executive in the country where it was located.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Volvo Group, Daimler, & TRATON GROUP Pump Up Heavy-Duty Truck Charging

Three top commercial vehicle manufacturers — Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and TRATON GROUP — now have their eyes on the electric future, and that includes a big-picture view that encapsulates charging. They have reached an agreement to both “install and operate a high-performance public charging network for battery electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches across Europe.”
Industryngtnews.com

Freight Fleet Working with WattEV on Heavy-Duty Truck Electrification

Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a freight transporter serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has entered into a fleet electrification agreement with WattEV Inc. Under the first phase of the agreement, TTSI will put into service 16 electric trucks to carry loads from the ports to regional...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Mitrex launches operations of new factory in Canada marking world's largest building with its patented BIPV system

Leading Canadian solar factory will ramp up production of state-of-the-art technology in North America. TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mitrex, GTA-based solar technology manufacturer of building-integrated photovoltaic technology (BIPV), has officially launched operations of its new production factory in Toronto, Ontario. Now fully operational, the new facility will be the largest building in the world to date incorporating Mitrex's patented solar solution, including solar cladding, windows and railings. The facility, which will also act as the company's head office, will allow Mitrex to localize its production in the Canadian market while ramping up product offerings into other markets including the United States of America.
automotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting 1,000-mile range

Hyzon Motors Inc. and Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) are teaming up to revolutionize long-haul trucking – thanks to liquid hydrogen. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, and Chart, a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets, announced today an agreement to develop and produce a liquid, hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial vehicle with a range of up to 1,000 miles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy