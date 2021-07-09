Cancel
SmartFinancial Sets Dates For Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (SMBK) - Get Report announces details for the release of its results for the Second Quarter of 2021.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5194560. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 21, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10158581.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 35 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy CarrollPresident and Chief Executive OfficerSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.comPhone: 865.868.0613

Ron GorczynskiExecutive Vice PresidentChief Financial OfficerSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.comPhone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley FowlerSenior Vice PresidentPublic Relations/MarketingSmartFinancial, Inc.Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.comPhone: 865.868.0611

