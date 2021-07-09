Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NC, Wisconsin, NY Students To Hear From Astronauts On Space Station

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from three states will hear from astronauts from three different countries aboard the International Space Station next week. The Earth-to-space calls will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

On Monday, July 12, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will answer prerecorded video questions from North Carolina students beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. The downlink is facilitated by the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill's Morehead Planetarium and Science Center. The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Jonathan Frederick at 919-843-8329 or jfred@unc.edu.

On Wednesday, July 13, Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will answer prerecorded video questions from students in Wisconsin beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. The downlink is being coordinated by Discovery Outreach, an inter-institutional collaboration between the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Morgridge Institute for Research, the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Jeanan Yasiri Moe at 608-960-9892 or jyasirimoe@warf.org.

On Wednesday, July 14, McArthur and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from New York State students beginning at 9 a.m. EDT. The downlink is facilitated by The Children's Museum at Saratoga and the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library. The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Sarah Smith at 518-728-4280 or ssmith@cmssny.org.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers - the Artemis Generation - ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nc-wisconsin-ny-students-to-hear-from-astronauts-on-space-station-301328964.html

SOURCE NASA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
845
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Megan Mcarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Research#Space Exploration#European Space Agency#Nasa Television#Morehead Planetarium#Science Center#Jaxa#Discovery Outreach#The Children S Museum#Saratoga#Mission Control Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseScientific American

New Space Radiation Limits Needed for NASA Astronauts, Report Says

Astronaut Scott Kelly famously spent an entire year residing onboard the International Space Station (ISS), about 400 kilometers above Earth, and his NASA colleague Christina Koch spent nearly that long “on station.” Each returned to Earth with slightly atrophied muscles and other deleterious physiological effects from their extended stay in near-zero gravity. But another, more insidious danger lurks for spacefarers, especially those who venture beyond low-Earth orbit.
Aerospace & DefenseNews4Jax.com

Hubble Space Telescope fixed after month of no science

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA. The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted. NASA initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem. But after the backup...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA to Brief Early Science from Perseverance Mars Rover

NASA will hold a virtual media briefing at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 21, to discuss early science results from the agency’s Perseverance Mars rover and its preparations to collect the first-ever Martian samples for planned return to Earth. The briefing will originate from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern...
Tampa, FL10NEWS

You can see the International Space Station from Tampa this week

TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up, Tampa! You'll be able to spot the International Space Station as it orbits the Earth between July 15-17. The orbiting laboratory that houses astronauts from around the globe is set to make four appearances in the night or early morning sky. Here are the times you'll want to keep in mind:
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Pirs Module Being Prepared for Undocking From the Space Station

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — The Russian crewmembers of the 65th long-term expedition to the International Space Station are preparing the Pirs module for undocking from the Russian segment of the ISS. Given that the Proton-M carrier rocket launches with the Nauka module on July 21, 2021, Pirs undocking is scheduled for July 23.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

'I Worked On 28 NASA Space Shuttle Launches'

In the '80s I grew up in South Los Angeles, in an area that was notorious for drug trafficking, sex trafficking and gang activity. It was a very tough experience but I fell in love with rockets and engines at a very young age, partly because our house was under the flight path of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). I absolutely loved seeing the airplanes; I used to watch them thinking that they were stars that were moving. Of course, it was just the aircraft headlights.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 July, 2021 - Nanoparticles and Microscopic Animals Research

Nanoparticles and microscopic animals were the research highlights aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also focused on servicing life support components and Russian spacesuit maintenance. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur continued ongoing operations for the InSPACE-4 physics study throughout Tuesday. Kimbrough started the...
Aerospace & Defenseaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA TV To Air Launch Of Space Station Module, Departure Of Another

NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Station Research Today Benefitting Astronauts and Earthlings

Nanoparticles, time perception and peppers topped the science schedule aboard the International Space Station on Monday. Life support maintenance and cargo operations rounded out the day for the Expedition 65 crew aboard the orbiting lab. NASA Flight Engineer Megan McArthur began her day swapping oxygen and fuel bottles inside the...
Cape Canaveral, FLfox35orlando.com

SpaceX Dragon undocks from International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday. Tropical Storm Elsa threw a wrench in the spacecraft's original plans. The Dragon was set to undock on Tuesday and land in Florida waters via parachute two days later, but because of high winds and heavy rains expected in the carrier's landing site, it was postponed.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Deploying Cubesats From The International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet : Aki was photographing two new cubesats launched from the Space Station. A great view to see them soar, these types of miniature satellites are often conceived and made by students. The International Space Station is also a spacecraft launch centre! Small nano-sats (also called cubesats because of...
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Luca Parmitano: The Astronaut Who Nearly Drowned In Space

Of all the ways you can think of dying in space – shapeshifting aliens, robot loses its mind and tries to kill you, potato chips fly into the console, etc – drowning is probably furthest from every astronaut's mind. Yet in July 2013, astronaut Luca Parmitano faced just that scenario...
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

International Space Station Welcomes A New Robot To Carry Astronauts Around

The International Space Station (ISS) has recruited a new robotic arm to help astronauts install, deploy, and replace multi-ton payloads. With seven joints—consisting of an elbow, shoulders, and wrists—the 11-meter-long (36-foot-long) European Space Agency (ESA) bot has been christened the obvious name of the European Robotic Arm (ERA). Frankly, the space agency has missed the opportunity to call it the ‘Armstrong’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy