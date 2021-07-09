Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huawei Canada Media Statement

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - We respect the court's ruling, but regret this outcome. Even though the court did not permit Ms Meng to introduce additional evidence, the new documents demonstrate clearly that HSBC, including its senior executives, were aware of Huawei's relationship with Skycom and its business in Iran. It shows that the Unites State's Record of the Case (ROC) and Supplemental ROCs are manifestly unreliable. The hearings will continue, and as always we support Ms Meng in her pursuit of justice and freedom.

SOURCE Huawei Canada

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
845
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Vancouver#Huawei Canada Media#Cnw#Skycom#Supplemental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Huawei
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Huawei And Verizon Have Settled Their Patent Dispute

Huawei and Verizon have agreed to settle their patent dispute. The two companies were embroiled in a couple of lawsuits alleging patent infringement since early last year. However, they no longer want to fight in the court and have filed joint motions to dismiss both cases on Sunday, Reuters reports.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Hands on: Huawei MatePad 11 review

The Huawei MatePad 11 solves some issues with the brand's previous devices, with a growing list of apps and services you can install, though the solution is not without issues. Beyond that top specs abound, though there are a few weak points and rough corners too. Huawei’s software has come...
Worldwcn247.com

Canada judge won't allow Huawei exec to submit new evidence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge has denied the request from a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies to submit new evidence into her extradition hearing. “The application is denied,” said Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said Friday. Holmes said her reasons for the refusal will be issued in 10 days. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Huawei doubles investment in skills training

Huawei committed an additional $150 million to support talent development over the next five years, with the funds expected to benefit more than 3 million people in the countries where it operates. Speaking at the company’s Tech and Sustainability: Everyone’s Included forum, Huawei chairman Liang Hua (pictured) explained its Seeds...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Huawei, Verizon take patents brawl to US court

Huawei sued Verizon over patent infringement claims, the latest in a series of US lawsuits initiated by the vendor, which is seeking unspecified damages from the operator. The Chinese network equipment maker holds more than 10,000 US patents and claims Verizon is illegally using three related to optical transport network systems. Verizon, in turn claims Huawei is using two of its optical patents without a licence.
BusinessComputerworld

Huawei supports the ICT and business requirements of Digital DEWA

The OptiXtrans DC908 has been essential. InfraX, the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) arm of the Digital Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), focuses on connecting customers with value-added services from its data centers and cloud services. DEWA is the exclusive provider of electricity and water services to the residents...
Businesstheregister.com

Huawei and Temenos unite to take bankers to the cloud

Sponsored The financial world has traditionally been built on systems of record and networks of trust dating back decades if not centuries. But the post pandemic financial world will increasingly depend on digital technology in general, and the cloud in particular, to power the recovery and expand access to financial products.
BusinessLight Reading

Huawei bets on chip startups to rebuild supply chain

Huawei has placed bets on dozens of China chip startups, and plans to open its first fab in 2021 as it tries to rebuild its supply chain. Its investments through venture arm Habo Technology Investment Co Ltd cover virtually every part of the semiconductor industry chain, including IC design, electronic design automation (EDA) software, packaging and testing, and materials, according to a deep dive by financial magazine Caijing.
ChinaU.S. Department of State

Media Freedom Coalition Statement on Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition express their strong concerns about the forced closure of the Apple Daily newspaper, and the arrest of its staff by the Hong Kong authorities. The use of the National Security Law to suppress journalism is a serious and negative step which undermines Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong, as provided for in the Hong Kong Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

The Huawei MateBook D15 i3 is now available in SA

When you purchase the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 for just R10,999, you will get a two-year collect, repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1,299. Get it now either in store in Vodacom, Telkom, MTN, Incredible Connection or Takealot or by visiting the Huawei Online Store.
Worldsoyacincau.com

Huawei Nova 8i in Malaysia | ICYMI #526

Happy Friday everyone! Welcome back to another episode of ICYMI. On today’s episode, we are going to take a look at Huawei’s latest smartphone here in Malaysia called the Huawei Nova 8i because interestingly, this device runs on a Snapdragon processor instead of a Kirin chip. Besides that, TM is offering “smart device” bundles on installment when you sign up for their Unifi home fiber broadband plans.
Politicsmit.edu

In the Media

As part of the Vax India Now event on CNN, Profs. Bruce Walker, Peko Hosoi and Parag Pathak, along with senior research scientist Chris Caplice and MIT Medical Director Cecilia Stuopis, participate in a discussion led by Vijay Joshi, Editor-in-Chief of The Press Trust of India, about what India can learn from America’s experience with vaccine distribution. “It is absolutely [in the U.S.’s] interest to make sure that everybody in India gets vaccinated, that everybody in South America get vaccinated,” says Hosoi. “We really are all in this together.”
Malta, NYTimes Union

Intel eyes $30B purchase of GlobalFoundries, Wall Street Journal reports

MALTA — Intel is examining a deal to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion dollars, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The Journal's attributes the information to people familiar with the matter and says such a purchase would "turbocharge" Intel's plans to make more chips for tech companies. The deal values...
Business740thefan.com

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-is-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-11626387704?st=zikpzvlm8jjdjvf&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by...
TechnologyWOWK

China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble. The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the regulator said it would probe the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy