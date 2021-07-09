Lawsuit Alleges Illinois Based Clinic Misleads Consumers By Falsely Advertising Emsculpt Procedures

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries today filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Pinky Promise Beauty for false advertising, unfair competition, false designation of origin, copyright and trademark infringement. BTL, along with its affiliates, is the inventor, developer, and manufacturer of the Emsculpt family of products for non-invasive muscle toning and fat reduction.

Pinky Promise promotes aesthetic procedures under BTL's federally registered trademarks and copyrighted materials, and misleads its customers into believing that the treatments offered by the clinic are genuine and patented treatments with the Emsculpt device. In the complaint, BTL alleges that Pinky Promise offers sham procedures using non FDA cleared products that may have been illegally imported into the US, and falsely markets these procedures to pass off as treatments using a genuine Emsculpt device, leading to customers' dissatisfaction and harm to the Emsculpt brand. This complaint is the first of several that will be filed against clinics that are falsely advertising non genuine Emsculpt treatments.

The Emsculpt's HIFEM technology represents a breakthrough therapy to treat muscles non-invasively, and over the past three years it has widely become a therapy of choice for many customers seeking a non-invasive improvement of appearance. The technology has received several US FDA clearances, and it is covered by over 20 patents.

"We pride ourselves on designing such a powerful and popular technology," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development. "With well over a dozen clinical studies, our Emsculpt family of products are appreciated by both physicians and their customers for their safety and efficacy. We call on patients not to be confused with fraudulent and misleading advertising and only look for genuine Emsculpt or Emsculpt NEO providers."

About BTL Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

