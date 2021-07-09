Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawsuit Alleges Illinois Based Clinic Misleads Consumers By Falsely Advertising Emsculpt Procedures

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries today filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Pinky Promise Beauty for false advertising, unfair competition, false designation of origin, copyright and trademark infringement. BTL, along with its affiliates, is the inventor, developer, and manufacturer of the Emsculpt family of products for non-invasive muscle toning and fat reduction.

Pinky Promise promotes aesthetic procedures under BTL's federally registered trademarks and copyrighted materials, and misleads its customers into believing that the treatments offered by the clinic are genuine and patented treatments with the Emsculpt device. In the complaint, BTL alleges that Pinky Promise offers sham procedures using non FDA cleared products that may have been illegally imported into the US, and falsely markets these procedures to pass off as treatments using a genuine Emsculpt device, leading to customers' dissatisfaction and harm to the Emsculpt brand. This complaint is the first of several that will be filed against clinics that are falsely advertising non genuine Emsculpt treatments.

The Emsculpt's HIFEM technology represents a breakthrough therapy to treat muscles non-invasively, and over the past three years it has widely become a therapy of choice for many customers seeking a non-invasive improvement of appearance. The technology has received several US FDA clearances, and it is covered by over 20 patents.

"We pride ourselves on designing such a powerful and popular technology," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development. "With well over a dozen clinical studies, our Emsculpt family of products are appreciated by both physicians and their customers for their safety and efficacy. We call on patients not to be confused with fraudulent and misleading advertising and only look for genuine Emsculpt or Emsculpt NEO providers."

About BTL Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 1,900 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

CONTACT: BTL Industries, Inc. 866-285-1656

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawsuit-alleges-illinois-based-clinic-misleads-consumers-by-falsely-advertising-emsculpt-procedures-301328932.html

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
849
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Advertising#Illinois Based Clinic#Hifem#Us Fda#Emsculpt Neo#Btl Founded#Emsella#Emtone#Btl Cellutone#Btl Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Trademarks
Related
PharmaceuticalsCumberland Times-News

Vaccine emergency approval based on clinical trials

Dear Doctor: I’m surprised to learn that the COVID-19 vaccines are not FDA-approved, but are authorized for emergency use only. Why haven’t the vaccines been approved? Also, how is it that the mRNA vaccines got made so fast? It doesn’t seem safe. DEAR READER: You’re not alone in asking about...
Thousand Oaks, CApacbiztimes.com

FDA accuses Amgen of misleading advertising

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration tagged Amgen with a letter July 7 that says the Thousand Oaks biotech firm made “misleading claims” in advertisements for its drug Neulasta, by suggesting it is more effective than biosimilar competitors. Neulasta is a prescription medication used to reduce infection risk from febrile...
Lassen County, CASFGate

Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Northeastern Rural Health Clinics, Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Northeastern Rural Health Clinics for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Northeastern Rural Health Clinics class action lawsuit, Case No. 63703, is currently pending in the Lassen County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA to Prioritize Full Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to its COVID-19 vaccine, positioning the vaccine for full approval by January. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to more Americans than any other shot so far...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

UnitedHealth Seeks Medical Input on Biogen Alzheimer's Drug Coverage

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report is seeking guidance from Medicare and physicians as the country's biggest health insurer tries to develops policies to cover Biogen's (BIIB) - Get Report new Alzheimer’s disease treatment, Aduhelm. At last check, shares of the Minnetonka, Minn., company were up 1.3% to $420.02, while...
LawLaw.com

Consumers Claim Coors Falsely Advertised Vitamin C Levels in Hard Seltzers

Gutride Safier filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against Molson Coors Beverage over its Vizzy Hard Seltzers. The complaint accuses the defendant of false advertising by marketing their hard seltzers as containing vitamin C when they contain fewer than 20% of the FDA recommended intake value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-05461, Wagner v. Molson Coors Beverage Company.
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Ocugen commences rolling submission of COVAXIN to Health Canada

Ocugen has commenced the rolling submission to Health Canada for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, which is being jointly developed with Bharat Biotech International for use in the US and Canada. COVAXIN is a purified and inactivated vaccine. Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in partnership with the Indian Council of...
AnimalsPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Grants First Full Approval For Treatment Of Lymphoma In Dogs

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea (rabacfosadine injection) to treat lymphoma in dogs. Lymphoma, also called lymphosarcoma, is a type of cancer that can affect many species, including dogs. Tanovea is the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs to achieve the FDA's full approval.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Shows a Firm Hand, Publicly Scolding Biopharmas Over Issues of Concern

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has historically tended to keep more contentious relationships with some companies private. But recently, the FDA appears to be publicly scolding some biopharma companies over issues of concern. Most recently, the FDA issued an untitled letter to Amgen over misbranding of Neulasta (pegfilgrastim)...
Wheeling, WVWest Virginia Record

Class action alleges Nationstar violated state Consumer Credit and Protection Act

WHEELING — A woman filed a class action against NationStar Mortgage alleging West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act (CCPA) violations. Maureen Vannest claims Nationstar charges a pay-to-pay fee between $14 and $19 each time a customer makes a payment over the phone, constantly violating West Virginia's CCPA, according to a complaint filed in Ohio Circuit Court.
LawPosted by
Axios

Pesticide caused brain damage in children, lawsuits allege

Lawsuits filed Monday are seeking damages from Dow Chemical and its successor company over a bug killer that allegedly causes brain damage in children, AP reports. Why it matters: Chlorpyrifos is approved for use on over 80 crops, per AP. But studies show the pesticide damages the brains of fetuses and children. It was banned for household use in 2001.
Westlake Village, CAcitizensjournal.us

Westlake Village Company Ordered to Pay Over $2 Million for False Advertising

VENTURA, California – District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that his office settled a civil law enforcement action against Leaders Merchant Services, LLC (Leaders), of Westlake Village. The settlement resolves a civil complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office, alleging that Leaders violated California laws prohibiting unfair competition and misleading advertising. The complaint alleges Leaders’ sales personnel failed to fully disclose the company’s fees while signing up customers to contracts for payment card and electronic payment services, and for the leasing of related equipment. Leaders’ sales presentations were made to prospective customers, including small to medium size businesses and nonprofits throughout the United States.
Economy360dx.com

Lab Owner Charged in Alleged $86M Medicare False Billing Scheme

NEW YORK – The US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday that laboratory owner Fadel Alshalabi has been charged for allegedly orchestrating an $86 million false billing scheme. According to a statement from the US Department of Justice, Alshalabi, the owner of Spring Hill, Tennessee-based...
Ohio Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Ohio health system to pay $21M to resolve false claims allegations

Akron (Ohio) General Health System, acquired by Cleveland Clinic in 2015, will pay $21.25 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said July 2. The settlement resolves allegations that the health system, between August 2010 and March 2016, paid certain physicians in...
LawCBS News

Feds crack down on brothers behind 45 million illegal robocalls

Three New Jersey brothers will pay $1.6 million to settle charges of instigating more than 45 million illegal robocalls nationwide, including to tens of millions of Americans on the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call Registry, the agency announced on Friday. The siblings also agreed to a permanent ban on...
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Archery company alleges patent infringement in suit against Burris

GREELEY — A Wisconsin archery company has sued Greeley-based Burris Co. Inc. claiming patent infringement and breach of contract. Wisconsin Archery Products LLC holds a patent on an auto-correcting bow sight, which “provides the hunter with an adjusted aiming point that accounts for various environmental conditions … such as wind, angle of inclination and distance to target,” the lawsuit said.
Public Safetybakingbusiness.com

FTC rule aims to deter Made in USA fraud

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission on July 1 announced it finalized a new rule that will crack down on marketers who make false, unqualified claims that their products are made in the United States. The FTC said under the new rule, marketers using Made in USA claims on their labels must be able to prove their products are “all or virtually all” made in the United States.
Congress & Courtsmediapost.com

Bill Would Allow FTC To Fine Companies Over Privacy Violations

A bill introduced Friday would boost the Federal Trade Commission's authority by empowering the agency to fine companies the first time they commit an unfair or deceptive practice, and to more easily issue regulations. “For too long, the FTC has been hamstrung in its ability to promulgate effective rules of...
Los Angeles County, CACanyon News

Match.com Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, June 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Match Group Inc., an online dating company, will pay $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit that alleges the company charged customers for automatic renewal without their express consent. “Consumers should be protected from practices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy