Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 9 , 2021 , 1 0 : 30 pm CET / 4 : 30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 435,250 new shares on July 9, 2021 pursuant to (i) a capital increase in connection with Nyxoah's initial public offering in the United States and (ii) the exercise of subscription rights.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,369,902.59
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,437,859 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,437,859 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
  • 91 "2013 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 365 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 182,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 319 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 540,000 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 540,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

For further information, please contact:

NyxoahFabian Suarez, CFO corporate@nyxoah.com+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin GroupVivian Cervantes IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
#Voting Rights#Nyxoah Sa#Euronext Brussels
