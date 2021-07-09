Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Democracy in Montana has been strong ever since the development of our new constitution in the 1970s. After the days when the Copper Barons were able to buy elections, Montanans were ready for a change. With careful reflection, people from across the state gathered to draw up a document that allowed all people to have a voice. Because of the great care shown back then, the election process across Montana is one of the most secure in the country, as reflected in the 2020 elections.