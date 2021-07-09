Cancel
Saint Peter, MN

Police looking for missing civilly committed man

By The Free Press
The Free Press
 6 days ago
ST. PETER — Police are looking for a civilly committed man who absconded from a foster home in St. Peter.

Joel Benjamin McCarley, 34, was charged with felony escape from provisional discharge Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

McCarley was civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous in 2007 and was on provisional release to live at an adult foster home on Riggs Road in St. Peter.

He left the home July 2 and has not been seen since, the charges say. He reportedly was upset about being denied a leave to go visit his mother.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued “based on concern for public safety,” the court complaint states.

