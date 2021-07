HONESDALE, Pa. — Daisy Mae is a one-and-a-half-year-old female pit bull mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. "We got eight of her family members with us. We've just kind of been nursing them back to health since then. It's just been nice seeing them grow, you know, from being scared animals to loving dogs ready for their home," said shelter manager Marie Sinisgalli.