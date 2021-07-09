Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

India $75 Million Oxygen Concentrators Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Oxygen Concentrators Market By Type (Portable v/s Stationary), By Technology, By Flow-rate, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Offering, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Oxygen Concentrators Market stood at USD78.89 million in FY2021. The market is expected to witness robust growth in FY2022 due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The increase in the demand for medical oxygen and different oxygen therapy equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients is expected to foster the growth of oxygen concentrators market. Additionally, growing prevalence of various respiratory disorders such as COPD, Asthma, Lung Cancer, among others is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.The India Oxygen Concentrators Market is segmented by type, technology, flow-rate, source, distribution channel, offering, application, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be split into portable oxygen concentrator and stationary oxygen concentrator.

The portable oxygen concentrator segment dominated the market with a share of around 81.01% in FY2021 owing to the associated advantages such as ease of use, small size, portability, and increasing preference for portable concentrators. Additionally, advancements in these concentrators such as long battery life, miniaturization and integration of membrane technology is further expected to drive the segmental growth. Based on offering, the market can be bifurcated into rental and new sales.

The rental segment dominated the market till FY2021; however, the trend will change in the coming years. Earlier, oxygen concentrators were used by patients on oxygen support and in hospitals only. The patients on oxygen support normally took the concentrators on rental basis only. However, it has been witnessed that with lack of hospital beds and surge in COVID cases and widespread use of oxygen concentrators in COVID-19 treatment the trend has changed ever since the first quarter of FY2022.

People have started buying their own personal concentrators owing to the risk of spread of infection through the rental ones. This has also led to an increase in the prices of these concentrators and black marketing in the country.The Indian market at present is being dominated by imports only with concentrators being imported from countries like China, United States, Mexico, Germany, among others.

A major part of these imports comes from China only. Either the concentrator is imported, or different parts and accessories of oxygen concentrators are being imported and assembled in India. However, the forecast period will witness emergence of several domestic players who will be manufacturing concentrators in India.

Also, the current shortage of oxygen and oxygen concentrators in the country due to surge of COVID-19 cases has led to many companies and organizations starting the development and tie-ups among the companies to start manufacturing of concentrators in India.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India Oxygen Concentrators Market from FY2017 to FY2021.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the India Oxygen Concentrators Market from FY2022 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.
  • To classify and forecast the India Oxygen Concentrators Market based on type, technology, flow-rate, source, distribution channel, offering, application, end-users, company, and regional distribution.
  • To identify dominant region or segment in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the India Oxygen Concentrators Market.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017 - FY2020
  • Base Year: FY2021
  • Estimated Year: FY2022E
  • Forecast Period: FY2023F - FY2027F

Key Target Audience:

  • Oxygen Concentrators supplier/distributors/wholesalers, end-users, and other stakeholders
  • Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers and COVID-Centers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to oxygen concentrators
  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope: India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Type:

  • Portable
  • Stationary

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology:

  • Continuous Flow
  • Pulse Flow
  • Continuous/Pulse Flow

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Flow-rate:

  • 0-5l/min
  • 5-10l/min
  • Above 10l/min

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Source:

  • Import
  • Domestic

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Suppliers
  • Online
  • Direct Sales

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Offering:

  • Rental
  • New Sales

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application:

  • COPD
  • Lung Cancer
  • Asthma
  • COVID-19
  • Others

India Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End-User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Home Care

Companies Mentioned

  • Philips India Limited
  • BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited
  • Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd
  • Sanrai Med India Private Limited
  • GCE India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kannu Impex ( India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Monarch Meditech
  • MediKart HealthCare Systems Pvt.Ltd.
  • Technocare Medisystems
  • GPC Medical Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w30jpj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-75-million-oxygen-concentrators-markets-competition-forecast--opportunities-fy2027f-301328848.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
848
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Oxygen Concentrator#By Source#Distribution Channel#Application#Fy2027f#Researchandmarkets Com#Indian#Fy2017 Fy2020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Trafficatlantanews.net

Transportation Infrastructure Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Transportation Infrastructure Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Transportation Infrastructure market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Transportation Infrastructure industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Aalfalfa Concentrate Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Syndicate Market Research has presented an updated research report titled Global Aalfalfa Concentrate Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 that investigates the market size, manufacturers, types, applications, and key regions. The report offers insightful information like market share, and growth rate during the forecast period 2021–2027 that is precisely projected based on type, application, sales channel. It covers the global Aalfalfa Concentrate market competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report then describes key segments of the market to help business, marketing executives, and customers know the current as well as upcoming products and improvements. The report is segregated into diverse sections to simplify the comprehension of the included data.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
Industrybostonnews.net

Waste to Energy (WTE) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Waste to Energy (WTE) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Waste to Energy (WTE) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market Size, Trends, Demand, Supply and Forecast to 2027

Syndicate Market Research has presented an updated research report titled Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 that investigates the market size, manufacturers, types, applications, and key regions. The report offers insightful information like market share, and growth rate during the forecast period 2021–2027 that is precisely projected based on type, application, sales channel. It covers the global Automotive Oxygen Sensor market competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report then describes key segments of the market to help business, marketing executives, and customers know the current as well as upcoming products and improvements. The report is segregated into diverse sections to simplify the comprehension of the included data.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) market is projected to reach USD 1,604.9 Million by 2027 with High CAGR of 10.6%

The global “prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market size” is projected to reach USD 1,604.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Sudden spike in the uptake of plasma-based therapies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to benefit the market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Vibration Monitoring Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026

According to the research report titled ‘Vibration Monitoring Market Size By Component, By Monitoring Process, By System, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global vibration monitoring market is expected to amass significant growth during 2020-2026.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Blockchain In Insurance Market 2025 Report: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts

The Latest Research Report on “Blockchain In Insurance Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Blockchain In Insurance Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product Type ( Architecture (Open/Closed), By Field Strength (High and Very-High Field MRI Systems)) By Systems, By Portability, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Diagnostic...
Marketsclarkcountyblog.com

High Performance Rubber Market research by Growth, Competitive Methods and Forecast to 2027

The “High Performance Rubber Market“ Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry. The study report offers...
AdvocacyFlorida Star

Israeli NGO Sends 3,800 Oxygen Concentrators To India

As India continues to battle with COVID-19, Israeli aid organization SmartAID is distributing some 3,800 oxygen concentrators to medical facilities across the subcontinent that are overwhelmed by the high rates of infection and disease. India, which has seen the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world, is still facing thousands of deaths from the pandemic each day and more than a […]
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Portable, Fixed), Application, Technology (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America oxygen concentrators market size is expected to...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Patient Handling Equipment Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Statistics, Competition Strategies, Business Analysis, Opportunities and Share , Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

The Global “Patient Handling Equipment Market” to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Repositioning Aids, Hoists, Mechanical Lifting, Beds, Stretchers, Others), By Application (Acute Care, Mobility Support, Fall Prevention, Others), By End User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy