Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

D'Artagnan's Restaurant-Quality Meats Are 25% Off–But Not for Long

By Laura Denby
Food & Wine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're halfway through the summer and it's safe to assume that by this time, we've all probably grilled a few meats. Though barbecues are always fun, the typical hot dog and hamburger can get a bit repetitive. If you've been thinking about stepping up your grilling menu this summer with more adventurous options, it's time to check out the offerings from D'Artagnan Foods. D'Artagnan Foods has been supplying high-quality game, poultry, beef, and everything in between to restaurants across the country for more than 35 years. Lucky for us, you can have it delivered to your home, too. In fact, from now until July 16, D'Artagnan Foods's freezer sale is offering 25% off select frozen meats with code FREEZE25 while supplies last.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#Restaurants#Poultry#Grilling#Food Drink#D Artagnan Foods#Wagyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Mashed

39% Of People Agree This Is The Worst Grocery Store Bakery

"Consumers are advised not to shop when they're hungry," according to Prolitec Ambient Scent Services, because "hungry shoppers buy more." But did you know that the sensation of hunger can be intensified by the smell of food? Well, it's true, and that happens to be one reason why grocery stores are designed in such a way that their bakeries are not only open and visible to the public, but their ovens and air-flow systems allow the scents of freshly baked goods to "drift out to shoppers."
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Whole Foods No Longer Sells Rabbit Meat

In September 2015, Whole Foods announced that it would terminate its experiment in selling rabbit meat. They had only begun to sell rabbit meat in the summer of 2014. The official reason, as reported by Food Navigator, was that, despite the brand's pleasure in working with farmers to raise quality meat, the sales volume did not warrant the initiative's continuation. Unacknowledged was the yearlong campaign waged by animal rights activists and rabbit advocates, in particular.
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

Chick-Fil-A Worker Reveals Shocking Amount of Food The Chain Throws Out 'Daily'

A Chick-fil-A employee has posted a now-viral video claiming the fast food company wastes hundreds of unsold, cooked chicken nuggets daily. An anonymous TikTok user, known only as @jlucvss on the video sharing platform, made the bold food waste claim against their employer in late May. The video starts as another food worker at the undisclosed Albuquerque, N.M. establishment shows a large tray filled with cooked chicken nuggets to the camera. They then proceed to throw the unsold product into a trash bin as a Kendrick Lamar song plays in the background.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Southern Restaurant Chain Was Just Saved From Shutting Down

Texas-based Luby's Inc. completed another crucial step Monday in its plans for liquidation, securing the transfer of a number of its Luby's Cafeteria restaurants to Chicago entrepreneur Calvin Gin. The sale, which includes 32 Texas locations and total ownership of the Luby's Cafeteria brand, is a happy ending for the family dining chain whose future has been hanging in the balance for months.
IndustryThrillist

Beyond Meat Is Releasing Plant-Based Chicken Strips in Restaurants This Week

Plant-based chicken substitutes aren't entirely new, even if they haven't become as ubiquitous as plant-based burgers quite yet. Morningstar Farms has had plant-based chicken patties for a while, as well as chicken tenders that were released more recently, and KFC is serving Beyond's fried chicken, to name just a couple of options.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Fast-Food Restaurants May Start Selling More Dark Meat

Fast-food eateries do a remarkable job of ensuring that you get to treat yourself to all kinds of cravings: Maybe you need to feast on fried chicken, or perhaps you'd like nothing better than a greasy burger. Either way, many fast-food outlets have you covered. However, according to Business Insider, fast-food brands are currently experiencing a problem. While chicken remains a hot favorite, they've realized that meat costs are rising like never before.
Food & DrinksPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Why Aren’t Hot Dogs and Buns Sold In The Same Amount?

I'll admit it. I have sometimes wondered why the hot dog to bun ration issue can't seem to be hammered out. Why can I buy hot dogs in a package of 10, but buns only come in packages of 8? Is it some sort of bun buying scam by bread makers? Are they trying to get me to buy more unneeded buns? What then do I do with the six I have left over? If these are some of the questions that plague your mind while grocery shopping, I have some good news. The Heinz Company is using their clout in the condiment industry to say, enough is enough!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

East Coast Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

We all have our favorite fast food chains, but some of us have more to choose from than others. The East Coast and Southeast boasts some fan favorites like Shake Shack and Culver's, but some of the lesser-known chains deserve their turn in the spotlight. Many Westerners likely have never heard of some of these brands, but we highly recommend acquainting yourself with them as soon as possible, no matter the distance.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 50% Think This Fast Food Place Has The Best Frozen Drinks

When the days get hot and humid, the only way to cool off is with an ice-cold treat. Fortunately, there are tons of great summer food and drink options like cold watermelon, ice cream, and popsicles and — of course — frozen drinks like slushies and milkshakes. Thankfully, there is a good number of fast food chains offering these speciality drinks on their menus, and many even roll out summer-themed flavors just to entice customers to splurge on an indulgent treat.
Industrymyrecipes.com

This Meat Delivery Service Is Basically Giving Away Free Bacon—but Not for Long

If you're grilling often this summer, it's always a good idea to have quality meat on-hand. Butcherbox already offers high-quality, sustainably sourced beef, poultry, pork and seafood through their curated subscription boxes. The brand's effort to make better meat accessible to as many people as possible is taking things one step further. The delivery service is offering a free pack of bacon with every order to new members for the entire lifetime of your membership, if you sign up by July 11. If you've been considering incorporating more grass-fed, free-range or wild-caught proteins into your diet, this week is the time to do it.
Pasco, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Knutzen’s Meats Inc.

Knutzen’s Meats, 6404 W. Court St., Pasco, completed a $400,000 expansion that will almost double its ability to process custom harvested animals. The addition includes a custom meat processing plant, retail counter, smokehouses, sausage kitchen, cooler and freezer. The cooler space grew by 590 square feet to a total of 1,190 square feet. The covered storage area grew by 240 square feet. The project added more parking too.
LifestylePosted by
Money

The Best Bread Machines for Your Money

Bottom Line With 15 baking modes, simple operations and the capability of producing consistently browned 2-pound loaves, this bread machine is a dream for carb-hungry families. Living up to its name, “the Custom Loaf” from Breville is a good choice for fans of multi-ingredient breads. It makes pasta and pizza dough too. This bread machine from the budget-friendly Hamilton Beach brand makes very good bread and includes features common to more expensive models. Great for small kitchens with limited counter space, this Cuisinart bread machine produces unique tall loaves and offers crust control to get just the right shade of brown. This 16-setting Cuisinart model is ideal for adventurous bakers who value evenly browned bread, no matter what variety they’re making.

Comments / 0

Community Policy