Sensient Announces Conference Call

Business Wire
 7 days ago

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) - Get Report will hold its conference call to discuss 2021 second quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 23, 2021. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company's web site at www.sensient.com.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through July 30, 2021, by calling (877) 344-7529 and referring to conference identification number 10156624. An audio replay and written transcript of the call will also be posted on the Investor Information section of the Company's web site at www.sensient.com on or after July 27, 2021.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

