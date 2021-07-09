Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

DeliverEnd Partners With Perfit To Enable A Full Contactless Commerce And Delivery Solution For Retail And Malls Across The United States

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverEnd, the company that provides robust last-mile logistics services, and Perfit, the company making contactless retail shopping easy have partnered to bring an end-to-end solution for retailers and malls to offer contactless shopping and same-day local delivery services.

Perfit's solution enables a full suite of retail options including multi-store bundling, consolidation of items, and safe payments. Customers can find items online, reserve the items from multiple stores, and then have them delivered safely right to their door the very same day using DeliverEnd's robust and scalable Last-Mile Delivery solutions and driver networks. Perfit also enables powerful store inventory management through flexible and powerful API's.

"We are excited to partner with Perfit to bring convenience, safety, and accountability to the at-home shopping and same-day delivery business," DeliverEnd CEO and Founder Nick Turner said. "Perfit is leading the way in scaling and perfecting the eCommerce capabilities of traditional brick and mortar stores. DeliverEnd's advanced local delivery and logistics capabilities will enhance this process to seamlessly connect to Perfit's solution to make sure customers receive their orders from local stores quickly and safely."

About DeliverEnd: A Black-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis, DeliverEnd was nominated in 2021 for two MIRA awards that celebrate the leading minds in Indiana Tech. The two nominations are for "Service Partner of the Year" and "Community Impact Award".

About Perfit: Perfit is the most robust, scalable digital transformation solution for allowing shoppers to more deeply engage with physical retail via its Connect application and for retailers to better understand and attract customers via an expansive set of retail data. Visit perfit.io for more information.

DeliverEnd.com

Perfit.io

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deliverend-partners-with-perfit-to-enable-a-full-contactless-commerce-and-delivery-solution-for-retail-and-malls-across-the-united-states-301328945.html

SOURCE DeliverEnd

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
847
Followers
32K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Indiana Tech#Malls#Deliverend Partners#Api#Mira#Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Walmart will be bringing Symbotic robots to 25 distribution centers

Today, the fellow retail giant announced its latest robotics partnership, teaming with Massachusetts-based automation company Symbotic. The two announced today an extension of their relationship that will bring robotics to 25 regional Walmart distribution centers. The company says the rollout will take “several years” to complete. The deal follows a...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight rolls out LTL offering, leverages BlueGrace network

Uber Freight announced Thursday it has expanded into less-than-truckload freight. “Our vision is to become a one-stop shop for freight,” Michael Bailey, product manager for Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER), told FreightWaves. “Shippers can come to us for any type of goods, in any form, at any time with instant pricing and full transparency.”
Technologythepaypers.com

First Atlantic Commerce, Tilo enable acceptance of online payments through Wix

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), a Bermuda-based online payment solutions provider, and Tilo, a Costa Rica-based fintech solution provider, have announced their partnership and technical integration to enable merchants to accept online payments through the Wix platform. FAC is a payment gateway that delivers customised and flexible online credit and debit...
Louisiana Statebizneworleans.com

Louisiana Entrepreneur Hoping to Land Product on Walmart Shelves

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On June 30, more than 900 small businesses from across the country pitched their U.S.-made products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants at the company’s annual “Open Call” event. Of those businesses, 167 are advancing to the next stage in hopes of landing a deal with Walmart...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Alcor Solutions | Enabling Cloud | Enabling People | Enabling Automation (PRNewsfoto/Alcor Solutions Inc.)

Alcor is now a Great Place to Work® - Certified Company. SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading global partner in digital transformation space and provider of cloud solutions, security, and implementation services has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in US and Canada region. This certification is a testament to Alcor's continuous efforts and commitment to create a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture for employees, customers, and partners.
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

EarthLink Partners With The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program To Help Customers Stay Connected And Save Money

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its partnership with the government-funded Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Qualified current and prospective customers can now receive up to $50 each month off their internet bill for a limited time. EarthLink, a leading internet service...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

C&S Wholesale Grocers Enters Into A Definitive Purchase Agreement With Piggly Wiggly® Midwest

KEENE, N.H., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has entered into a definitive agreement with Piggly Wiggly ® Midwest with the intent to purchase the Wisconsin-based wholesaler. Piggly Wiggly ® Midwest operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program. Since 1911, Sheboygan, Wisconsin has been the home to Piggly Wiggly ® Midwest's headquarters where it has its corporate offices and two of its distribution centers. A third distribution center is located in Milwaukee.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Element Fleet Partners With Qmerit To Simplify The Transition To Electric Vehicles Through New Charging Solutions

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element"), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced a home charging agreement with Qmerit, a leader in green energy transformation with the largest network of EV charger installers in North America. Through its Charging@Home solution, Qmerit will provide Element clients with seamless end-to-end installations and support of EV chargers at individual [and multi-family] residences.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Walmart Aims To Revamp Regional Distribution Network With Robotics

Amid changing consumer habits and the digital transformation reshaping the retail sector, Walmart is collaborating with robotics and automation firm Symbotic to revamp its regional distribution network. "To serve customers now and in the future, our business must provide the right tools and training to our associates so they can...
Retailcascadebusnews.com

What Are the Best Infor Solutions for Retail Businesses?

Australia’s retail turnover was approximately AUD 329.7 Billion in the year 2019. If you are a retail business owner, you may consider implementing efficient Infor solutions to boost business efficiency and enhance the pace of operations. Retail business owners tackle several challenges every day. Integration of IT empowered Infor solutions...
Electronicsfreightwaves.com

Fetch and Körber rolling out integrated case pick-to-pallet solution

It’s a tough time to be a warehouse operator. Many must contend with a dwindling labor supply while taking on skyrocketing demand brought about by the rise of e-commerce, making it tricky to capitalize on the influx of orders. But what if, rather than relying on the limited supply of skilled warehouse workers, an operator could eliminate the need for new hires entirely?
Internethackernoon.com

Avoiding The Last-Mile Delivery in E-commerce Businesses

The term Last-mile delivery refers to the last stage in the order delivery process. Here, the order is transported from the distribution facility to the customer’s location. It is the most crucial stage for an eCommerce business to ensure a good shopping experience and eCommerce fulfillment. How does the last-mile...
NFLEngadget

Verizon partners with Mastercard to work on 5G contactless payment tech

Mastercard and Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) say they plan to work together on “transformational” financial technologies. The companies told CNBC they hope their new partnership starts producing results by 2023. One of the main areas they plan to work on is contactless payments. Specifically, they want to push Mastercard’s Tap on Phone platform, which allows compatible mobile devices to double as point of sale terminals that can process NFC payments. Among other things the two plan to explore are technologies that will make it easier for businesses to add touchless payment systems to their stores.
BusinessTimes Union

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as a Finalist for Two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Dynamics 365 Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Sunrise Technologies was the only partner to receive recognition in both the Retail and CPG categories.
Internetupstatebusinessjournal.com

Centarro’s Drupal Commerce brings open-source, e-commerce solutions

If you have a little bit of tech knowledge and need to get your e-commerce program in gear, then Ryan Szrama, president/CEO of Centarro, might have the answer. Centarro is the company behind Drupal Commerce, an open-source e-commerce framework that can perform a variety of functions needed by online merchants: it presents products for purchase; walks customers through the checkout process; keeps track of invoices, receipts, orders and payments; and facilitates shipping.
Electronicsroboticsbusinessreview.com

Ottonomy – Start-Up Profile – Autonomous Mobile Robots Provide for Outdoor and Indoor, Contactless Deliveries

20-50 URL: www.ottonomy.io Founded:. – Ritukar Vijay (CEO & Founder), Pradyot KVN (CTO & Co-founder), Hardik Sharma (COO & Co-founder) and Ashish Gupta (CPO & Co-founder) Funding Status – Ottonomy has raised pre-seed funding of approximately US $500,000 from Connetic Ventures, Inventus Law and angel investors across the US, Netherlands, Singapore, and the Middle East.

Comments / 0

Community Policy