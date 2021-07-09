Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Biden Presidency Is 'Anti-Business'

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Stocks rebounded Friday from the previous session's broad losses as worries about spreading COVID-19 variants and their impact on global growth eased.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report traded higher Friday following reports that President Joe Biden would push for changes in the technology industry.

Specifically, Biden was set to sign an executive order Friday directing regulatory agencies to more closely investigate industry mergers and tech companies’ use of consumer data.

Biden Administration 'Anti-Business,' Cramer Says

"Very anti-business presidency. Far more than Obama...," Jim Cramer said from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Friday. "I'm mystified by President Biden. He's using a shotgun when he should use a rifle."

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report were little changed on Friday after reports said President Joe Biden would sign an executive order Friday directing regulatory agencies to more closely investigate industry mergers and tech companies’ use of consumer data.

"Both Republicans and Democrats don't like Amazon. Amazon has put a lot of companies out of business. A lot of mom and pops were destroyed by Amazon, but a lot of mom and pops were destroyed by Walmart (WMT) - Get Report," Cramer said. "I get concerned when we have companies that the average person loves that are under attack by Washington."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpHnW_0asVcSSs00

Cramer On Boeing's Quarter

Boeing next week is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings, and Jim Cramer isn't confident going into the print.

"I think the quarter is going to be bad," Cramer said. "There is no reason to think it's going to be good. Remember, they didn't win a lot of orders. Second, I look at the balance sheet," and if the company decided to do an equity offering, "that would be a great time to buy."

Analysts are expecting Boeing to report a second-quarter loss of 69 cents a share on revenue of $17.9 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vdy6m_0asVcSSs00

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
849
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Facebook Stock#Alphabet#Amazon Com#Amzn#Aapl#Biden Administration#Anti Business#Republicans#Democrats#Quarter Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Walmart
Related
StocksZacks.com

3 Solid Reasons to Bet on Big Tech ETFs and Stocks

The year 2021 has brought with it a rising rate trend in the United States (thanks to stimulus and vaccine distribution) and thus growth stocks have started to waver. Since tech stocks are high-growth in nature, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has suffered occasionally this year. This is because the tech bunch...
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksStreet.Com

How to Use Stock Futures to Your Advantage: Cramer Tips

About those stock futures... If you tune in at 5 a.m. ET to a sea of red, you might be surprised when things are a little more stable come the opening of the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. ET. Jim Cramer has long been a proponent of not...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures flat after first week of second-quarter earnings. U.S. stock futures were flat Friday morning, the final day of trading in the first week of second-quarter earnings reports. Dow futures implied an opening gain of roughly 35 points, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were little changed. A day earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 53.79 points, or 0.15%, to finish at 34,987.02. The broad S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.33% and 0.7%, respectively. The 30-stock Dow is on pace for its fourth positive week in a row. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace to break three-week win streaks.
Stocks247wallst.com

Jim Cramer's Simple Explanation for the Broad Market Pullback

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back on Thursday, while the Dow Jones industrial average cruised higher. Tech stocks were hit in the session as well, even with the 10-year bond yield dropping over 4% to below 1.3%. A few theories are swirling around the market about where it could go from here. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.
StocksStreet.Com

4 Back-to-School Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching

Doing your back-to-school shopping in the stock market?. During a recent episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer outlined the four stocks you'll want to own come September as consumers head to the mall fueled with the child tax credit. Simon Property Group SPG. American Eagle Outfitters AEO. Levi Strauss LEVI.
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tech, Inflation and Oil

Stocks traded higher Friday as U.S. retail sales rose more than expected and investors assessed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's repeated assurances that rising price pressures will only be temporary. TheStreet's Jim Cramer shared his views on inflation, tech stocks and energy with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
StocksNBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Flood of IPOs Is Weighing on Stock Prices

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the red-hot IPO market created a challenging trading environment. "Many stocks are getting hit here because there's not enough cash to buy all the junk that's been created of late," the "Mad Money" host said. "If we get a respite from new underwritings and the...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Here's Why Stocks Go Down

Why do stocks ever go down? I remember asking my father that years and years and years agoI was trying to learn about the stock market and I couldn't figure out why stocks did nothing but go upIf they are such terrific investments, why do they seem to go down a lot? Pop had some simple answersPeople sell because sometimes stocks are too highI woul...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'Own Apple, Don't Trade It'

Stock futures were mostly lower Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers it was too early for the central bank to pull back on economic support even though inflation has been rising more quickly than expected. TheStreet's Jim Cramer shared his thoughts about computer titan Apple...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip as Tech, Energy Come Up Lame

The stock market struggled on Thursday, hobbled by tech and energy, as Wall Street faced a blast of data. The day started with China reporting slowing but still robust 7.9% economic growth for the second quarter, down from its wild 18.3% boom in Q1. Here in the U.S., initial jobless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy