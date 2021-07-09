College athletes now have opportunity to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness

With directives being worked on by the NCAA and various state legislatures across the country allowing college athletes to earn money off of their to profit off their name, image and likeness, the Division-III level of college athletics will not be unaffected by the upcoming changes. Simpson Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Compliance Officer Brandon Stromer tells KNIA News a lot is up in the air right now as the NCAA tries to work issues out and the changes that could be made.