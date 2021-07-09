Cancel
Agriculture

Global Wheat Flour Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Wheat flour currently represents one of the most popular food ingredients used across the globe. It offers health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, improving metabolism, controlling obesity and regulating blood sugar levels. Wheat flour is used extensively owing to the presence of gluten, a protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough as well as adds to the texture of baked products. Factors such as population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising consumption of bakery products and changing lifestyles have further added to the global demand for wheat flour. Market Drivers:Wheat flour is used as the main ingredient in several bakery and fast food products such as bread, noodles, pasta and breakfast cereals. Growth in the demand for these products has led to an escalation in the overall sales of wheat flour across the globe. Moreover, wheat flour is inexpensive as compared to the flour made from other grains on account of which it is easily available to consumers belonging to all socio-economic groups. Manufacturers have also introduced vitamin-A fortified wheat flour to cater to the nutritional needs of the population. Apart from this, wheat flour is now also being used for producing bioplastics, adhesives, paper, shampoos and conditioners, and other products. Owing to these factors, the publisher estimates that the global wheat flour market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The wheat flour market is fragmented with a number of small and large manufacturers operating in both organized and unorganized sectors.

S ome of the key players operating in the market are:

  • Wudeli Flour Mill Group
  • Ardent Mills LLC
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • General Mills
  • Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited
  • Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd
  • Acarsan Flour
  • Korfez Flour Mills
  • George Weston Foods Limited
  • Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global wheat flour market?2. What was the global wheat flour market size in 2020?3. What will be the global wheat flour market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?4. What are the major global wheat flour market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global wheat flour market?6. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by type?7. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by end use?8. What is the global wheat flour market breakup by distribution channel?9. What are the major regional markets in the global wheat flour industry?10. Who are the leading players in the global wheat flour industry? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wheat Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Production Volume Trends5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends5.3 Price Trends5.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use 6 Global Wheat Flour Market6.1 Market Overview 6.2 Market Performance6.2.1 Production Volume Trends6.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends6.2.3 Consumption Value Trends6.3 Price Analysis6.3.1 Key Price Indicators6.3.2 Price Structure6.3.3 Price Trends6.5 Impact of COVID-196.6 Market Breakup by Type6.7 Market Breakup by End-Use6.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel6.9 Market Breakup by Region6.10 Market Forecast6.11 SWOT Analysis6.12 Value Chain Analysis6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 All-Purpose Flour7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Semolina Flour7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Whole-Wheat Flour7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fine Wheat Flour7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Bread Flour7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Food Use8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Feed Use8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Bio Fuel8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Independent Retailers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Convenience Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Specialty Stores9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Online9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 China10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 India10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 European Union10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Turkey10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 United States of America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Rest of the World 10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Structure11.2 Key Players 12 Wheat Flour Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview 12.2 Detailed Process Flow12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved12.4 Conversion Rate of Feedstock 13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures13.2 Plant Machinery13.3 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures13.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures13.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures13.6 Utility Requirements and Expenditures13.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures 13.8 Other Capital Investments 14 Loans and Financial Assistance 15 Project Economics 16 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hldu0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wheat-flour-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301328849.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

Toys Market In Europe To Witness $ 8.75 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys market in Europe from the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the toys market in Europe will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2020-2026. A New Market Study, Titled "IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."

