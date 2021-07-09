AMD To Set New Record, Speculated At $0.54 Per Share Earning

AMD is all set to publish its quarterly report. According to analysts, it will be posting per-share earnings of $0.54. According to various analysts that came in front, the company is all set to record an EPS of $0.54. The upper and the lower limits being $0.55 & $0.52 respectively. During the same period last year, a $0.18 EPS was reported. This indicated a 200% annual growth rate. AMD is going to post its next quarterly results on 27th July, Tuesday.