AMD To Set New Record, Speculated At $0.54 Per Share Earning

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD is all set to publish its quarterly report. According to analysts, it will be posting per-share earnings of $0.54. According to various analysts that came in front, the company is all set to record an EPS of $0.54. The upper and the lower limits being $0.55 & $0.52 respectively. During the same period last year, a $0.18 EPS was reported. This indicated a 200% annual growth rate. AMD is going to post its next quarterly results on 27th July, Tuesday.

www.digitalmarketnews.com

