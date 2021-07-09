Gardner Capital Announces Another Funding Commitment From Its GCRE Impact Fund To Support EV Adoption For A Second Multifamily Development Outside Of Houston

DALLAS and HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital , a private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, announced today that the GCRE Impact Fund will provide funding to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption at its newest multifamily development, Jubilee at Texas Parkway in Missouri City, Texas.

Soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund will pay for the installation of EV charging stations at the new community. It will also provide tenants access to EV charging at significantly reduced rates.

"Residents at Jubilee at Texas Parkway will soon have access to fast, reliable EV charging stations on site at the property," said Amy Dosen, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Gardner Capital. "We are excited to be able to offer this to our valued residents and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in our community. The soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund allows us to provide our residents with significant savings on EV charging rates."

Located at 3302 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, Texas, Jubilee at Texas Parkway is a garden-style apartment community for residents that are 55 and older. The development features one- and two-bedroom apartments and has a total of 82 units. Amenities include a multipurpose community room, fitness and wellness center and cyber lounge in addition to covered porches and a resort-style pool with water features.

The development was made possible through multiple financial and other partners, including Citibank . Property management services for Jubilee at Texas Parkway are provided by Seldin.

About the GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans and grants to initiatives that focus on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Funds investment goals and guidelines. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact Fund - Funding Page.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner structures. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

Company Contact:

Mike KoehlerChief of Staff and Director of Solar Development for Gardner Capital(314) 561-6065 mkoehler@gardnercapital.com

Media Contacts:

Amy Power/ Stacey GaswirthThe Power Group for Gardner Capital

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-capital-announces-another-funding-commitment-from-its-gcre-impact-fund-to-support-ev-adoption-for-a-second-multifamily-development-outside-of-houston-301328934.html

SOURCE Gardner Capital