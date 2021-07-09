Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gardner Capital Announces Another Funding Commitment From Its GCRE Impact Fund To Support EV Adoption For A Second Multifamily Development Outside Of Houston

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

DALLAS and HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital , a private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, announced today that the GCRE Impact Fund will provide funding to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption at its newest multifamily development, Jubilee at Texas Parkway in Missouri City, Texas.

Soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund will pay for the installation of EV charging stations at the new community. It will also provide tenants access to EV charging at significantly reduced rates.

"Residents at Jubilee at Texas Parkway will soon have access to fast, reliable EV charging stations on site at the property," said Amy Dosen, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Gardner Capital. "We are excited to be able to offer this to our valued residents and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in our community. The soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund allows us to provide our residents with significant savings on EV charging rates."

Located at 3302 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, Texas, Jubilee at Texas Parkway is a garden-style apartment community for residents that are 55 and older. The development features one- and two-bedroom apartments and has a total of 82 units. Amenities include a multipurpose community room, fitness and wellness center and cyber lounge in addition to covered porches and a resort-style pool with water features.

The development was made possible through multiple financial and other partners, including Citibank . Property management services for Jubilee at Texas Parkway are provided by Seldin.

About the GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans and grants to initiatives that focus on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Funds investment goals and guidelines. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact Fund - Funding Page.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner structures. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

Company Contact:

Mike KoehlerChief of Staff and Director of Solar Development for Gardner Capital(314) 561-6065 mkoehler@gardnercapital.com

Media Contacts:

Amy Power/ Stacey GaswirthThe Power Group for Gardner Capital

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-capital-announces-another-funding-commitment-from-its-gcre-impact-fund-to-support-ev-adoption-for-a-second-multifamily-development-outside-of-houston-301328934.html

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
848
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Capital Markets#Real Estate#Property Management#Ev#Citibank#Solar Development#Gaswirththe Power Group#Gardner Capital View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

SDS Capital Group And Vintage Realty Announce First Close For American South Real Estate Fund II

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The management of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II) Fund, an impact fund focused on revitalizing distressed communities of color throughout the South, today announced the $28 million close of initial funding to support their launch of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II). This Fund will invest in ten Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Texas A&M's first-ever housing development in Houston receives funding

Real estate company Medistar Corporation announced the closing and funding for public-private partnership developments at Texas A&M Innovation Plaza in Houston on July 6. Medistar is partnered with Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) and lender CIM Group on the 19-story, 714-bed Life Tower student housing high-rise and a 13-level parking garage construction project that’s already underway.
Real Estateourcommunitynow.com

Capital Impact Partners Launches $20M Diversity in Development Fund in DC

Capital Impact Partners, a nonprofit based in Arlington, Va., has launched a $20 million fund and grant program to help emerging real estate developers of color in the District. “In the broadest sense, this is an initiative that brings developers of color to the real estate development table, where they...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To Continue To Expand Production and Fund Additional Exploration and Development

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce a private placement (the 'Private Placement'), prepayment financing (the 'Prepayment Financing') and strategic partnership that will provide the financing to bring the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, into commercial production and to also develop additional toll milling solutions to fill the Paradine Mill to capacity. Highlights of the Private Placement are summarized below.
Economybizjournals

D.C. fintech startup raises $100M, its second funding round this year

MPower Financing, a D.C. student loan startup, has raised an eye-popping $100 million round, the largest ever for the 7-year-old company. The $100 million equity investment includes participation by Tilden Park Capital Management of New York and ETS Strategic Capital on behalf of ETS, a global nonprofit educational assessment, research and measurement company based in Princeton, New Jersey. Other investors include King Street Capital Management of New York; Drakes Landing Associates of Aspen, Colorado; and Bethesda's Pennington Alternative Income Management.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PEG, LLC. Selected By Stanley Martin Homes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEG, LLC. (PEG) is pleased to announce their selection by Stanley Martin Homes, the 2021 Builder of the Year, for guidance, implementation, and responsibility of all aspects of their need in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency and built environment consulting.
Real Estateirei.com

Invesco Real Estate launches U.S. Fund VI, holds $700m first close

Invesco Real Estate has held a first close for Invesco Real Estate U.S. Fund VI. To date, Fund VI has raised nearly $700 million of its $1.5 billion hard cap from nine U.S. investors. All of Fund VI’s third-party investors are existing Invesco Real Estate clients who have invested previously in the fund series.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Officials seek new funding sources as Lower Westheimer is left off Houston’s Capital Improvement Plan

A plan to improve the stretch of Westheimer road through much of Houston’s popular dining and shopping destinations in Montrose is again facing funding hurdles. In 2016, the city of Houston convened local residents, business owners and civic leaders to provide input on a plan for the corridor that attracts a high volume of visitors but has lagged behind in infrastructure improvements.
Businessaithority.com

Parkway Venture Capital Is On Pace To Close Second Fund At $60 Million; Focus On Simulation And AI Development To Push Technology Forward In All Sectors

Managing partners and serial entrepreneurs Jesse Coors-Blankenship and Gregg Hill leverage deep knowledge and investment experience with simulation and AI to attract new advisory board members and raise $50 million to date. Parkway Venture Capital, an emerging NYC-based technology venture capital firm announced its second $60 million venture capital fund,...
Businessaithority.com

ThreatWarrior Announces Close of $10 Million Series A Funding Led by Ecliptic Capital, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, and Alumni Ventures Group

ThreatWarrior, a leader in cloud-native network threat intelligence, announced it has raised $10 million in Series A financing led by Ecliptic Capital. The oversubscribed round included strong participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and Alumni Ventures Group. This new capital will be used to accelerate the company’s growth, fuel product development, and advance go-to-market strategies.
Businessaithority.com

Apex Group Secures Additional Equity Investment From Carlyle and Mubadala

Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider backed by Genstar Capital announced that global investment firm Carlyle and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have taken minority stakes in the business. The investment is further endorsement of Apex’s sustainable growth strategy, which will be delivered through continued organic growth and the successful integration of recent acquisitions.
Brookfield, NYCrain's New York Business

Brookfield to launch private REIT with assets from Oaktree

Brookfield Asset Management plans to launch its own private real estate investment trust after taking over the management of a portfolio of properties currently overseen by subsidiary Oaktree Capital Management. The Canadian alternative asset manager is making the move to enhance the scale of the company, leveraging Brookfield’s track record...
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

FS KKR Capital Corp: “Alternative Bank” Yielding 11.3% After Merger

Long-time readers of Income Investors would know that there’s a group of companies that I call “alternative banks” that are particularly worth considering for yield hunters. Officially, they’re referred to as business development companies (BDCs). The way they make money is by lending capital out at higher interest rates than...
lawnandlandscape.com

Platinum Equity to acquire Oregon Tool

PORTLAND, Ore. – Platinum Equity, American Securities and P2 Capital Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Platinum Equity will acquire Oregon Tool, a global manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket-driven professional grade cutting tools, outdoor equipment accessories and parts. American Securities and P2 Capital have owned the company (previously known as Blount International) since taking it private in 2016. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Kingsville, MDNottingham MD

Nautilus Solar holds ribbon-cutting in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, MD—Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC, a leading owner-operator of solar projects throughout the United States, on Friday held a ribbon-cutting for the opening of Maryland’s largest community solar project dedicated to providing over half (54%) of the power generated to the low-to-moderate income (LMI) community. Located in Kingsville, the 1.8...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy