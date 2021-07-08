Boogie boards and body surfing the natural ocean: Letters

Re “Boogie boards” (July 7):While I well remember using Boogie boards and surfboards for riding the waves, there is nothing better than old-school body surfing.As a young boy, my father taught me body surfing on our summer vacations in Oceanside.It is just you and the natural ability of your body combining with the natural forces of the ocean.Sometimes we would catch a wave together and ride side by side all the way to shore. Those were awesome times.— Tom Thaxter, Glendora.