Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi" or "the Company") (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mitsubishi is the subject of an article published by The Asahi Shimbun on June 30, 2021, titled: "Mitsubishi Electric faked train test data likely for decades." According to the article, "Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is feeling the heat after admitting that it has faked testing data when supplying train companies with air conditioning equipment apparently for more than 30 years." Nikkei Asia then published an article on July 2, 2021, titled: "Mitsubishi Electric CEO Sugiyama quits over fake inspections: Outgoing chief admits 'systemic wrongdoing' going back decades at industrial group." Based on this news, Mitsubishi's ADS's fell by more than 5% on July 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005464/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
848
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsubishi Corporation#Air Conditioning#Investors#The Schall Law Firm#Miely#Company#The Asahi Shimbun#Mitsubishi Electric Corp#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline In Securities Class Action First Filed By Firm - BZ

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. SO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before August 2, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (FREQ) - Get Report securities from November 16, 2020 through March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages Rocket Companies, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - RKT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Kanzhun operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-native product that promotes instant direct chats between employers and job seekers, which is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and big data insights.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, ONDS, MCF, XEC, UFS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (YMM) - Get Report American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from June 19, 2021 through July 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DKNG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. ("DEAC", "DraftKings" or "the Company") (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dkng.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

360 DIGITECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating 360 DigiTech, Inc. On Behalf Of 360 DigiTech Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report on behalf of 360 DigiTech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 360 DigiTech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important August 30 Deadline In Securities Class Action - REKR, NVMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR, NVMM) between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - YMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report resulting from allegations that FTA may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Securities class action lawsuits have been filed that relate to DiDi's IPO issuance of 316 million American Depositary Shares at $14/ADS. Certain investors may have valuable claims.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DiDi investors under the federal securities laws.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Launches New Website

SUWANEE, Ga., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --To kick off the hottest months of the year, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) launches its new website: MitsubishiComfort.com. The website serves as a hub for both homeowners and professionals to review information from METUS, a leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy