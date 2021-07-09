Cancel
Cochell Law Firm Racks Up Major Wins Against The FTC

HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cochell Law Firm is proud to announce that just last week, the Central District Court of California ruled in favor of Steve's Client, Redwood Scientific Technologies sanctioning the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") for discovery abuse in seeking monetary relief under the FTC Act. This appears to be the first time that the FTC has been sanctioned by a court in an FTC case. In another precedent-setting decision, the district court ordered that the FTC pay all fees incurred by a Receiver following the Supreme Court's ruling in AMG Capital Management v. FTC. www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/amg-capital-management-llc-v-federal-trade-commission/

Stephen Cochell, founder of Cochell Law Firm, located in Houston Texas announces a number of victories against the F.T.C

The history of major wins for the Cochell Law Firm are not a fluke. The founder of the firm is outperforming all the national firms when to comes victories against the FTC. Even the Facebook legal team relied on the result that Stephen obtained in FTC v. Credit Bureau Center, as the legal foundation for its win against the FTC. In FTC v. Facebook, the district court dismissed the FTC's potential trillion dollar allegations against Facebook. https://www.scribd.com/document/513390689/gov-uscourts-dcd-224921-73-0#from_embed

  • FTC v Credit Bureau Center: Seventh Circuit reverses over three decades of precedent holding that Section 13(b) of the FTC Act does not allow for monetary relief to consumers. http://media.ca7.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/rssExec.pl?Submit=Display&Path=Y2019/D08-21/C:18-3310:J:Sykes:aut:T:fnOp:N:2387211:S:0
  • Credit Bureau Center case consolidated with AMG Capital Management v. FTC for oral argument.
  • AMG Capital Management wins 9 to 0 against the FTC in US Supreme Court adopting reasoning of the Seventh Circuit in Credit Bureau Center case. 19-508 AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC (04/22/2021) (supremecourt.gov)
  • VPL-Medical granted oral argument against the FTC 9 th circuit. Watch recording for FTC v. Jason Cardiff, No. 20-55858 (uscourts.gov)
  • VPL-Medical wins against the FTC in the 9 th circuit (Vacated and remanded) 20-55858.pdf (uscourts.gov)
  • VPL-Medical wins against paying receivers fees post April 21 st. Federal Trade Commission v. Jason Cardiff et al Court Docket Sheet (docketbird.com)
  • Redwood Scientific wins its Motion for Summary Judgment as to monetary relief against the FTC Federal Trade Commission v. Jason Cardiff et al Court Docket Sheet (docketbird.com)

When you ask Mr. Cochell what makes the difference and why he has been so effective and overwhelmingly successful in defending his clients against agency overreach, his answer is: "I measure the agency's conduct against the actual statute's language and history to determine if agency officials have overstepped their authority and engaged in misconduct." Mr. Cochell further stated that: "I believe that if you want a fighting chance against the FTC or Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), you need a lawyer who doesn't just settle cases but has a track record for going to court, winning and holding the FTC and government agencies accountable."

About Cochell Law

Stephen Cochell, the founder, and principal of the firm has a long history of representing clients in complex litigation. Starting his Career as a Navy JAG stationed in the Hawaiian Islands, he was appointed to work on the President's Narcotics Task Force in Detroit investigating and prosecuting complex Criminal Drug trafficking cases for the US Government. After an investigation of the Detroit Recorder's court, resulting in four prosecutions, Stephen moved to Salt Lake City to work as a commercial litigator and was appointed to serve as the State Bar of Utah's General Counsel and Chief Disciplinary Counsel. He was then recruited to work for FedEx as Senior Trial Counsel in major litigation involving disputes with competitors, intellectual property and employment litigation. After relocating to Houston, Texas, and working for a major litigation firm, Cochell Law was founded in 2010 with its purpose to protect and defend Americans against Government overreach by administrative agencies, such as the CFPB and the FTC.

Contact Cochell Law Cochelllawfirm.com (346)800-3500

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cochell-law-firm-racks-up-major-wins-against-the-ftc-301328949.html

SOURCE Cochell Law Firm

