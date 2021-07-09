Cancel
TSB Deploys Team To The Site Of Potential Train Fire In Lytton, British Columbia

RICHMOND, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators following a fire potentially involving a freight train in Lytton, British Columbia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

