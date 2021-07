The consumer credit market plays a prominent role in the financial life of U.S. households. Consumers' credit histories and, in particular, their credit scores are key factors that determine their access to credit and the price at which they borrow. Consumers with little or no credit history often have limited access to the credit market and face higher borrowing costs. Therefore, it is important for consumers to start building their credit histories as early as they can. While having borrowed will help create one's credit file, borrowing early does not necessarily result in higher credit scores or better access to credit. The type of credit borrowed and young individuals' ability to repay that debt are also important factors.