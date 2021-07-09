Readout: Minister Wilkinson And California Governor Gavin Newsom Discuss Collaboration On Clean Transportation Efforts

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Last week, Minister Wilkinson spoke with the Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom, about shared opportunities to collaborate on clean transportation, climate resilience, nature conservation, and policies that create good jobs and new careers in the low-carbon economy to complement ongoing work at the federal level.

Governor Newsom congratulated Canada on its recently announced mandatory 100 percent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales target for 2035. Minister Wilkinson thanked the Governor for California's continued leadership on climate change, including the State's leadership as one of the first jurisdictions in the world to commit to fully transitioning to ZEVs by 2035. Both the Governor and the Minister noted the essential role of ZEV targets in reducing emissions while creating economic opportunities for the automotive sectors, for both Canadian and Californian workers alike.

Given a shared interest in seizing the economic opportunities created by the low-carbon transition, the Minister and Governor were supportive of updating and expanding the current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the California Air Resources Board and Environment and Climate Change Canada. The renewed agreement will facilitate cooperation towards both governments' zero transport goals, including our light-duty vehicle ZEV sales target, as well as efforts to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and off-road engines and the carbon intensity of fuels.

The Minister and Governor also discussed additional topics of shared interest for California and Canada to be considered within the updated MOU, such as building infrastructure, clean technology, climate change adaptation, the circular economy, and nature conservation, including targets to conserve 30% of water and land by 2030. Leadership shown by Indigenous peoples and First Nations, including on Indigenous Guardians and Protected Areas, was also discussed. The Minister and Governor agreed to formally collaborate on these priority topics through a structured work plan established between Environment and Climate Change Canada, California Environmental Protection Agency, and California Air Resources Board.

The Minister and Governor discussed the British Columbia wildfires, which have devastated the town of Lytton, British Columbia. The Governor underscored the magnitude of damage caused by wildfires in the State of California, which have been worsened over time by climate change. Given the catastrophic wildfires affecting California and British Columbia, the Governor and Minister underscored the important role of fire resilience measures as part of broader climate adaptation efforts. Minister Wilkinson mentioned that Canada is in the process of preparing a comprehensive National Adaptation Strategy, and both the Governor and Minister agreed on the urgent need for action on climate adaptation.

