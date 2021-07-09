Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings And Conference Call Date

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

VF Corporation (VFC) - Get Report plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans ®, The North Face ®, Timberland ® and Dickies ®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005401/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
849
Followers
32K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vf Corporation#Vf Corporation#Vfc#Vf Founded#Vans#The North Face#Dickies#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Comments on Elastic’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Expectations for Kilroy Realty Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

State Street Corporation (STT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Good morning and welcome to State Street Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's discussion is being broadcasted live on State Street's website at investors.statestreet.com. This conference call is also being recorded for replay. State Street's conference call is copyrighted and all rights are reserved. This call may not be recorded for rebroadcast or distribution in whole or in part without the expressed written authorization from State Street Corporation. The only authorized broadcast of this call will be housed on the State Street website.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) - Get Report and (DGICB) - Get Report, an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details Of Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call And Webcast

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company") (TSX:KL) (KL) - Get Report (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.kl.gold.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fate Therapeutics To Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Rimini Street To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 4, 2021

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the second quarter 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alcoa Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, August 4

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue a post-market earnings release prior to the call on August 4, 2021.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ('Gladstone Land' or the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021. Monthly Cash Distributions:. Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy